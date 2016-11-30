City adopts $44.4 million budget

The City of Newburgh budget for 2017 was adopted at City Hall on Monday, receiving narrow approval by city lawmakers.

The $44,410,285 spending plan ushers in tax increases for both homeowners and businesses – what city Mayor Judy Kennedy described as a compromise. “Between a rock and hard place, that’s right where we are,” said Kennedy on Tuesday night.

The new rates increase taxes by about $26 on a $200,000 home and by $59 on a non-homestead property of the same value. The new tax levy of $19.4 million stays flat for the third year in a row. The levy remains within the state-mandated tax levy limit, said city Comptroller Katie Mack.

The levy generates a homestead tax rate of $19.65 per $1,000 of assessed property value and a non-homestead tax rate of $26.13 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The rates were raised by 13 cents and 30 cents, respectively.

The council was presented with a “plan B” option to lower the homestead tax rate, shifting the tax burden so homestead taxes on a $200,000 property would go down by $31 and non-residential taxes would go up $142. But, it was defeated in a four-to-three council vote. Council members Torrance Harvey, Hillary Rayford and Cindy Holmes voted in support of this plan.

“This a referendum on seniors,” Harvey shouted, arguing seniors can no longer afford to pay the taxes on their homes.

Rev. Nelson McAllister referred to the Boston Tea Party at the beginning of the American Revolution, a time when colonists protested being taxed without representation. “We are taxed beyond measure, with representation,” McAllister said. “The tax burden is getting too heavy for me as a homeowner.”

McAllister added, “With a business, you can raise the prices… but a lot of us seniors are on a fixed income, and when the taxes go up, we can’t raise our income.”

“We had to choose,” said Councilwoman Genie Abrams. “It was a hard choice.”

“My taxes are extremely high,” said Councilwoman Karen Mejia, who said she bought her home “at the height” of the housing-market boom. In order to move the city forward, however, there needs to be a “heavy focus” on economic development, Mejia said.

On that note, Mejia said the city needs to “be careful with the type of economic development that comes in.” The state-subsidized Mid-Broadway housing development, for example, will pay about $50,000 less per year than similar-sized projects without tax breaks from the city.

“Unless we get more new ratables, your choice is between bad and worse,” said city Democratic Committee Chairman Jonathan Jacobson, speaking about tax-paying properties. “Parks are nice, but we need more ratables.”

The city comptroller highlighted the fact that many valuable properties in the city are owned by tax-exempt organizations, including non-profits, churches and schools. “Everybody on this council believes the taxes are too high,” said the mayor. “Some of us are very much struggling to pay our own taxes.”

The city’s heavy tax burden is a direct result of the botched courthouse project, which blew up in 2009, Kennedy said. “That burden came along when this city was a week and half away from bankruptcy,” she said, thanks to the project, which ran overbudget by $10 million. “That happened long before any of us arrived here,” she said. “Unfortunately, there’s no way out of it… we have to pay those bonds.”

“When it comes to trying to manage this budget, for the last three years, this council has kept the budget even,” Kennedy said. “We have squeezed and squeezed to make this work.”

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com