St. Augustine’s opens their doors for Thanksgiving

An alliance of local churches from Calvary Chapel, Ascension-Holy Trinity Church, Highland Presbyterian Church, Hosanna Church and the Highland Methodist Church as well as a host of local businesses all contributed to making the 4th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner at St. Augustine’s Church in Highland a great success. The dinner is always held on Thanksgiving Day and is free to the public.

Fr. Thomas Lutz, of St. Augustine’s Church, said many local churches and businesses enthusiastically joined in the effort, making the day a joyous interfaith community event.

“Everything is donated. The word goes out to different parishes, churches and in the community. We have a mailer that goes out to the business community,” he said.

Fr. Lutz said last year they served 125 people “and everybody gets take out so it is at least 200 meals. The Town of Lloyd Police make home deliveries, so we do that with shut-ins too.”

Fr. Lutz gave special thanks to Sal Timpero, of Sal’s Restaurant, for cooking 18 donated turkeys the night before and to chef Mark Schmitt for handling all of the day’s busy kitchen chores.

Fr. Lutz said hosting this special Thanksgiving dinner “is a sign of our faith, a sign of why we’re here, to serve the needs of the community and the needs of the poor.” He paraphrased scripture [Matthew 25:36], saying that a key Christian precept is to “feed the hungry and clothe the naked and support those in need. Its an ingrained part of our faith to serve others, especially those in need.”

Fr. Lutz added that many attend the dinner who are alone, or couples whose children are grown, or are elderly whose families live a distance and simply need a place to go on Thanksgiving.

Rich Gorres credits Fr. Lutz for starting the event but he has worked at every dinner to ensure it is a success. Gorres brought his previous expertise of assisting at a dinner in New Paltz to help the one at St. Augustine get off the ground.

“As soon as I put my foot in my mouth, guess whose running it, I got a job” he said. “It works for me.”

Gorres said a committee plans the event and there is no shortage of volunteers who give back to the community on Thanksgiving Day. On a personal level Gorres said he receives the satisfaction from helping people who may be in need or do not have a place to go on this special holiday.

Chef Mark Schmitt works two days to prepare and serve all of the food. He said Gorres reached out to him four years ago for his help.

“Its a great team of people [and] its not just about me, its a collaboration of a lot of people and the businesses that donate and help us pull it off,” he said. “Its a great event and its building each year and its for a good cause.”

Police Chief Daniel Waage attended the event, along with his son Daniel, as well as Sgts. Phil Roloson and Anthony Kalimeras.

“I think it is important to show the young members [of the community] that not everybody has it as good as we do and if we can help them out, that’s important as well,” he said.

Chief Waage said this fits in with his idea of community policing, which helps to improve relations between his department and the public.

“I think its important that they get to see and understand that we care and no matter what, this is a non-denomination, non-partisan thing and everybody joins together and makes everybody else’s day a little nicer,” he said.

