Arboretum celebrates season in blooming light

Since late November, the Orange County Arboretum has hosted “Holiday Lights in Bloom,” a spectacular light displays in the forms of animals, insects and flowers. The display is perfect for a stroll down paths of lit trees and viewings of the garden filled with flowers and “critters.” The arboretum’s 9/11 Memorial Garden is specially decorated in patriotic splendor as well. This year, the display has been additionally expanded to include a magical “Fairy Garden.”

While visiting the mystical display, make sure the stop by the Arboretum Holiday Boutique. The Friends of the Arboretum will be offering a wonderful selection of hand crafted merchandise that are perfect for holiday gifts. The boutique offers a wonderful selection of wreaths, garland, handmade ornaments, fresh centerpieces, hand knitted hats and scarves, miniature trees, holiday linens, birdhouses and honey collected from the Arboretum’s bee hive. All proceeds raised at the Boutique help fund the plantings and educational programs given at the Arboretum.

“Holiay Lights in Bloom” will host their last sessions of the season daily through New Year’s Eve 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free hot chocolate will be provided, while supplies last, from volunteers of the Friends of the Arboretum. The event is free and open to the public.

The Orange County Arboretum is located within Thomas Bull Memorial Park on State Route 416 in Montgomery. It is most easily accessed from the Grove Street entrance to the park. For more information call 615-3830 or visit OrangeCountyArboretum.