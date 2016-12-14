City council: Cut the crap!

Going to the bathroom in public is against the law in the City of Newburgh thanks to a new health and sanitation ordinance.

The new law carries a steep penalty: the first violation is punishable by a fine of $500 to $1,000. “If you get convicted more than once, the more the fine goes up,” said Michelle Kelson, the city’s corporation counsel.

Kelson spoke at a Newburgh City Council meeting, held at the city Activity Center on Monday. Initially, the resolution to adopt the ordinance required a minimum fine of $250. However, council members voted to up the fine amount.

Councilwoman Genie Abrams compared the ordinance to the city’s anti-littering and dumping law. Passed last year, the law levels fines for illegal dumping of garbage and non-collection of animal waste. “To me, this is even worse and more disgusting,” said Abrams. “It should carry a dramatic penalty.”

The law came about, in large part, to plucky Pastor Rosey Andrews. “Mostly, it’s people who drive up to the local store and decide to urinate on the side of the building,” said Andrews, founder and executive director of Northeast Gateway to Freedom, a non-profit serving at-risk, inner-city kids.

Sometimes, they also go number two, Andrews said. “The kids in the Kidz Initiative get to watch this beautiful site,” she complained to the city council Monday.

The non-profit is located at 104 Broadway, next to a neglected, vacant lot that, according to Andrews, has served for years as a magnet for riff-raff. “We’re surrounded by crack addicts and drug dealers,” she said.

Andrews commiserated with the owners of a nearby bodega and pizzeria. “No matter what we did, they set up chairs and smoked pot,” she said. “They defecate and urinate, like it’s their yard.”

Andrews has been dealing with the problem for more than seven years.

The owner refuses to clean the lot up, she said. Andrews has offered more than once to purchase the property, but the owner refuses to sell it to her. “He said he was going to hold onto it until it was profitable to sell,” the pastor said.

The property – owned by Adam Potocki, according to the Orange County Department of Real Property – continued to be abused until a drug arrest a couple of months ago, Andrews said. “It’s been quieter since then,” she said. “The DPW cleaned it up about a month ago.”

Andrews has called the police on numerous occasions. “They said, ‘If we don’t find anyone there, we can’t do anything,’” Andrews recalled.

Meanwhile, the children at the facility saw people going to the bathroom on the property. “I said, ‘I don’t want to raise these kids like this. They have to watch this every day?” Andrews said, incensed. “I don’t think so.”

Andrews began talking with former Police Chief Dan Cameron about ways to address the problem. She suggested the city establish fines. “If there’s never a consequence, there will never be change,” she said. “We started looking at different cities for similar ordinances.” They eventually sat down with the corporation counsel to work out the details.

Andrews was clearly happy about the adoption of the ordinance on Tuesday. “We’re on roll,” she said, regarding the new law and other changes aimed at improving safety and quality of life in the city.

Andrews, whose non-profit strives to provide a “safe haven” to city kids, insists more change is needed. “I’m fighting for the kids,” she said.

The new law takes effect immediately.

