Lady Dukes survive first meeting with Highland

It was their first meeting of the season, and Marion Casey, who coaches Marlboro’s girls’ basketball team, expected a close game when the Dukes traveled to Highland Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Dukes clung to a 30-29 lead at the half by stuffing the middle and not allowing Highland to drive to the basket – and instead pushing the Huskies out.

“We had to make adjustments, and we’re happy to keep it together,” said Casey, after the Dukes won 59-52. “Our initial plan was to check the paint to prevent them from driving.”

That forced Bri Rozzi, who led Highland with 22 points, to shoot from the outside as she downed a trio of threes in the first half. As Marlboro shut down the paint on Highland, Talaya Lewis and Taylor Felicello, Marlboro’s speedy guards, ran the floor at the basket.

Lewis scored 14 points in the first half, and she finished the game with 23 points to the lead the team, going four for eight from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Marlboro led 42-40 at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth, Rozzi found a groove in the middle and drove through the paint to score nine points as Marlboro stubbornly clung to lead without giving it up.

“We executed very well. We did everything we wanted to do,” said Jim Malak, Highland’s coach. “Sometimes we just don’t finish.”

Highland dropped to 2-3 after losing a pair of close games to Marlboro last year as the Dukes reached the state Class B final four. And Marlboro was a team Highland wanted to beat this season.

“We had a lot of missed layups, some easy shots that were missed,” said Malak.

“Against a team like this you have to convert every opportunity that you have. And I don’t think we did that tonight. Maybe we can’t beat this team, I don’t know.”

The two play again Friday, Jan. 13, and Highland gets one more chance in the regular season to stop Marlboro.

