Lloyd reaches agreement for road compensation

When the Central Hudson utility installed gas lines on Vineyard Avenue in the Town of Lloyd months ago, they left the road in less than ideal condition. Now the town has reached an agreement with the gas company for $15,000 in compensation so the Lloyd Highway Department can repair the portions of the road that were disturbed between Milton Avenue and Grand Street. At its meeting on Dec. 21, the Town Board authorized Supervisor Paul Hansut to sign an agreement with Central Hudson that releases the corporation from liability for the repairs in exchange for the cash to get the road fixed.

Highway Superintendent Richard Klotz worked out the deal with the Poughkeepsie-based utility after parts of Vineyard Avenue were left battered by the gas line installations. “This was a year and a half, two years ago, and it kept getting progressively worse,” Hansut said of the road work. “Richie Klotz went through the agreement and found some language that we probably should have found before. So when he contacted them, they were willing to make up the difference with the $15,000.”

The town will handle the re-paving work that has to be done to restore the roads to their previous condition. “They ran new gas lines right through the village,” Hansut said. “There was one subcontractor that did the first section, which was terrible. A lot of problems with that. Then the second group came. Central Hudson was responsive to all of our concerns, but when you dig up a town road, you’re supposed to return it the way you found it. That didn’t always happen.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board appointed Liza Lanzarone to a five-year term on the Board of Assessment Review and passed a resolution to hire Michael Roberto as a provisional full-time police officer at a salary of $40,278 per year. The newest member of the police force was born and raised in the town. “He’ll be a true asset to our department,” Hansut said of Roberto.

The board also approved a measure at the meeting to establish a rate schedule for any tow truck companies that want to take part in the town’s toll list. The new plan sets standard maximum tow charges for vehicles that have to be cleared because of accidents, impounds and snow removal at $200 for cars, SUVs, vans or light trucks that are towed during the daytime. Companies can charge a maximum of $250 for regulation vehicles towed during nights (after 5:00 p.m.), weekends and holidays in the town. For disabled vehicles, the limit for daytime towing is $100 (and $50 more for evenings and weekends). Companies can charge between $350 and $400 for towing tractor trailers.

If a second truck is needed to help tow a vehicle, the tow truck firm that is handling the situation can charge an extra $150 if a police officer at the scene approves the call for a second truck. Tow companies can charge a maximum of $65 per day to store cars outside, with an $85 limit for indoor storage. The board decided to adopt the rates so that there would be set maximum fees for instances where the Lloyd Police Department has to direct a vehicle to be towed.

During the meeting, the board also passed a resolution to adopt a number of budget amendments for the town’s 2016 spending plan. The town transferred $26,940 from its contingency fund to nine other line items in the budget, including $1,500 for the Supervisor’s office and $2,000 for street lights. “Anything that runs short towards the end of the year we generally take out of contingency to balance it off,” Hansut said.

