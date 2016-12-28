Newburgh wrestlers stop Pine Bush

Newburgh’s wrestling team traveled to Pine Bush Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Goldbacks took control of the heavy and lightweights to stop the Bushmen 48-31.

Luke Fischer opened the evening Newburgh at 113 pounds, and he stopped Kevin Urena 5-4. Pine Bush then won the 120, 126, 132, 138 and 145 pounds weight classes before Tyler Serafini pinned Jowey Pierre Francois at 152 pounds. Connor Leggett, at 160 pounds, then stopped Chris Tremper 9-7.

Alex Miller, at 182 pounds, Diego Wilson, at 195 pounds and Will McCartney, at 285 pounds pinned their opponents before Matt Slepoy, at 99 pounds, won by forfeit, and Greg Fischer, 106-pounds and Luke’s older brother, pinned Jordan Suarez, to end the evening for Newburgh.

“One match that stands out,” said Chris Leggett, Newburgh’s coach, “is Luke Fischer’s win over returning Section 9 place finisher, fourth place and third ranked wrestler at 113 pounds, Kevin Urena.”

The Goldbacks improved to 11-3.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com