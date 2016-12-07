The Civil Service Employees Association Local 1000 has accused Town of Newburgh Highway Superintendent Todd DePew of abusive and racist behavior relating to highway department workers. Three are expected to be laid off at the end of the year and, the CSEA alleges, two were demoted after signing their names to a grievance regarding DePew in September.

“Leaders of CSEA, the union representing workers in many Town of Newburgh departments, today called on Town Supervisor Gil Piaquadio and town council members to hold Highway Superintendent Todd DePew accountable for his continued pattern of racism and employee abuse,” the union stated in a Dec. 1 press release.

The union filed a grievance on Sept. 6, alleging DePew engaged in “bullying, humiliating, badgering and unwanted physical contact” toward several highway-department employees. “That behavior included racial slurs, unwanted touching and physical intimidation,” the union claims.

It is not the first time DePew has been accused of racist behavior. In 2012, town water-department worker Hassan Gray filed a federal, civil rights lawsuit alleging he was overlooked for assignments, assigned menial jobs and repeatedly called the “N-word” by DePew and town Water Department Supervisor Douglas Elliott. The town ended up paying $70,000 to settle the case in 2014. Gray is not involved in the latest complaint.

According to the union, a class-action grievance was signed by seven employees “targeted” by DePew.

Town Supervisor Gil Piaquadio read a statement in response at Newburgh Town Hall on Monday night. “When allegations were made in the form of grievances about our highway superintendent, I requested our police chief to conduct an investigation and interview not just those making the allegations but all members of the highway department.”

“When the investigation was complete a special meeting was held, and the entire Town Board was present. The chief presented the investigation’s findings. Upon considering the investigation’s results and following consultation with labor relations counsel, the board’s consensus was that there was insufficient evidence for it to act upon the grievances.”

The supervisor continued, “I would not hesitate to place any employee on administrative leave if it was demonstrated to the town board and myself that an employee has engaged in unacceptable behavior… I will make no response to any allegations… it is up to an arbitrator to hear the facts and make a decision. That is the process.”

Piaquadio described the decision to demote the three highway department staffers as “a management decision.” He said the arbitrator would make the decision to determine if the demotions were justified and the town would comply with the arbitrator’s decision.

A date for arbitration has not yet been set, said CSEA spokeswoman Jessica Ladlee. The union maintains that two, demoted employees are being punished for filing the grievance, a violation under state Civil Service Law.

“CSEA is weighing an ‘improper practice’ charge through the state Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) on the basis of anti-union animus, as workers were engaging in a protected union activity by filing the grievance,” the union stated.

The CSEA highlighted previous litigation involving DePew and Hassan Gray, who filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court in 2012. Gray alleged he was given menial work, passed up for job opportunities and that DePew and town Water Department Supervisor Douglas Elliott used racial slurs referring to him. The suit further claimed that Elliott, according to coworkers, was planning to have Gray fired.

The lawsuit also alleged a deliberate policy on the part of the town not to hire African Americans, stating the few number of black employees was the “result of a conscious municipal policy…” In a statement, then town Supervisor Wayne Booth claimed the allegations “were unfounded” and that racial ethnicity played “no role” in the hiring of town employees.

By SHANTAL RILEY

