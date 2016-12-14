Rental apartment development proposed in Lloyd

Last week members of the Lloyd Town, Planning and Zoning boards met jointly to discuss a conceptual plan for a residential/commercial project known as Valley View, consisting of 144 multi-family rental units and 38,000 sq./ft. of commercial development on a 39 acre parcel located between North Road and Route 9W in Highland. The Town Board is the lead agency on this project and if they approve the rezoning the project would then go before the Planning Board for their review and input.

Developer Anthony Ariola, of Front Street LLC, is petitioning the Town Board to change the zoning of his parcel from its current mix of Design Business [DB] and Residential ½ acre [R1/2] to 8 acres of commercial business and a Planned Residential Development [PRD] designation to accommodate the housing portion of his project. In his zoning petition, Ariola states that if the rezoning is granted his project would meet the Town of Lloyd Comprehensive Plan objectives by “encouraging economic development consistent with Lloyd’s small town character to stabilize the tax base; foster the historic trend of commercial development along a main transportation corridor servicing the town; encourage economic objectives…so that small-scale retail and service businesses will be fostered; and to expand municipal water and sewer services to enhance the tax base.”

The developer’s Civil Engineer Barry Medenbach said his firm has been collecting data for the proposed project for a year. The concept plan shows the project being constructed in two phases with each phase having 72 rental units.

“The buildings we are proposing have six apartments in them, kinda an upscale apartment with a minimum of 1,200 sq./ft. and four of the units will have garages and two of them will just be second floor apartments without a garage,” he said. “There is water and sewer on North Road and we have to do some improvements to connect that.” He added that the site will have some recreational areas and a few hiking trails “to provide pedestrian access onto the site.”

Medenbach said 75ft. buffers are a part of the plan to provide privacy to a few nearby residences as well as for the surrounded Would Restaurant. Access to the commercial property off Route 9W would be a right in and right out.

Medenbach said his firm will analyze the capacity of each of the four concrete culverts on North Road to determine if they need to be enlarged, but he expects that most of the water runoff would be controlled on-site.

“We will not be impacting any of the runoff from the site, if anything we’re going to create a more positive discharge,” he said.

Claire Winslow, owner of the Would Restaurant, questioned the water and sewer capacity on North Road, stating that the present system will never be able to handle the increased usage as the project approaches full build out.

“How are they [developer] going to support that? Are they going to pay for that? If you talk to the water and sewer department that doesn’t give me much hope because they should tell you that those lines aren’t good,” she said.

Supervisor Paul Hansut said the concerns about the infrastructure along North Road must be fully addressed, especially the sewer component of the proposed project.

Pam Krimsky said she moved to Highland because of the rural character of the town. She said many people “do not want additional strains on our infrastructure [and]…What’s going to happen to our schools because of all these new developments?” Krimsky said there are already many vacant homes in Lloyd. Building Department Director Dave Barton responded, saying that according to a county study, the town was running at a 3.8% rental housing vacancy rate in 2015 [or 26 units] and about 5 years ago that figure was at a 2% rate.

“Supply and demand suggests that the fewer units you have rentable the higher the rate you can charge for renting,” he said, pointing out that half the people in Lloyd who rent are spending more than 50% of their income on rental – “If you have more units the rates for those units go down because there is more supply.”

Barton said many have asked about the impacts that developments, such as Valley Vista, have upon the school district.

“If you look at the census data only about .7 children per two-family dwelling are typical, so for every two adults you get one kid. As it turns out the rate of return for a 10 unit apartment complex is a greater investment in the community for schools, traffic and so forth than the number of kids that are added,” he said. Barton said since the last Comprehensive Plan was revised the population of students has dropped because parents with jobs and kids have moved out, calling this a troubling statistic.

“It would suggest that more people who are seniors are spending half of their income on rent, just housing and nothing else besides that,” he said. “We need more housing in Lloyd, more housing for people who work for towns and in firehouses and things like that because the 50% most of us could not live on, paying just for housing.”

Krimsky asked what the rentals would be priced at, since seniors are already struggling and they may find their social security checks cut by the incoming administration. The developer did not provide an answer on pricing.

Krimsky highlighted the impact of the additional traffic to the area, saying that trying to get out onto Route 299 today can take up to 7 minutes because of the high volume of traffic. Joseph Indelicato questioned why the developer’s traffic study was done in August and in early September when the typical amount of traffic was not yet out on the roadways, calling the results “skewed.” He also pointed to a pattern of outside developers buying property in Highland, only to turn around and propose housing projects while studies show that the town is not seeing an increase in population.

Mike Moriello, attorney for the developer, said this projects in a very preliminary form and his client understands that more study has to be undertaken, especially the impact of traffic and infrastructure to the surrounding area.

“I think from the standpoint of a comprehensive application we wanted to submit something that had some feet to it for a project that’s fairly large. We recognize we will have to do more work,” adding that his client would not be seeking a payment in lieu of taxes agreement or any other tax break arrangement with the town.

Medenbach said a full environmental analysis has to be done and multiple public hearings would be held at the Town Board and Planing Board stages.

“There will be plenty of opportunities to evaluate all of these concerns,” he said.

Planning Board chairman Dave Plavchak noted that the developer needs to base his data on an updated version of the PRD law that was revised earlier this year. Some of the setbacks and buffering requirements along with distances between 3-story buildings have been changed. Fellow Planning Board member Peter Brooks urged the developer to also obtain a copy of the town’s new Comprehensive Plan because the developer was citing the old one in his conceptual plan submission.

It was pointed out that sidewalks are needed in this area since many of the residents of a nearby adult care facility walk North Road and an increase in traffic could pose additional safety risks to this population as well as to the people who bike ride in the area or who go to All Sport.

By Mark Reynolds

