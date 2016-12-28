Shelters running out of room for strays, injured pets

When Joanne Jasiel suspected someone was living under her porch recently, she called Ann Ilkiw, Montgomery Animal Control Officer. Ilkiw discovered a cat with four kittens, all long-haired with gray stripes, hiding out under Jasiel’s house. Jasiel feared touching the cats would provoke her asthma, so she called Walden Humane Society. A shelter representative told her the shelter was full, and mentioned a hundred dollar donation fee for the surrender. They suggested taking the kittens to the Beacon shelter, Jasiel said. She wondered why this was their response, since the Town of Montgomery has a contract with the shelter.

“We have a contract with Montgomery for dogs, and we help with cats when we can,” said Tracey Carvell, shelter manager. As for the surrender fee, she said, “We always ask for a surrender fee, $50 per cat. If people can’t afford it, we work with them. When the shelter is full, we take names, and when a space opens, we call.”

Jake Cooper, a caretaker at the shelter, confirmed they are “at capacity,” with about 90 cats. Their six “intake spaces” are also filled

The $100 surrender fee covers spaying or neutering, vaccinations, and other health care, as cats often arrive with upper respiratory infections, Carvell said. The waiting list strategy has become more popular in animal shelters, as it prevents the practice of euthanizing for space. They usually take wait listed animals within a few weeks, Carvell said.

“But it’s a difficult year, with the bitter cold,” she added. For cats living outside, she suggests using a styrofoam cooler to make a shelter, noting that Helpers 4 Shelters, a nonprofit based in Middletown, makes such cat and dog homes.

Kim Gallucci, a founder of Helpers 4 Shelters, begun in 2010 to help both homeless people and animals, said that Lowe’s employees recently donated 40 of those shelters. The group also holds Make It and Take It workshops, where they supply materials for people to build them. Igloo dog houses can be used for a larger enclosure, Gallucci said. The lid is duct taped to the base, and holes are drilled through the outer container and inner styrofoam on the front and side, so the occupant can escape predators. A mylar blanket and hay provide warmth.

Carvell also mentioned that Ikiw, Montgomery ACO, sometimes finds foster homes for stranded animals.

“She’s good that way,” said Carvell.

Ilkiw has stories about animals she has taken in and then placed. Not long ago she took home a tiger cat with a badly broken leg, found lying on the ground in a back yard.

“I thought he might be feral, but I didn’t want to put him down, because I saw movement in his tail,” a good sign, she said. “Such a remarkable will to live.”

Before she worked for the town she was a veterinary technician, and that background informs her judgment. Now she tends a paraplegic black cat, found on River Rd., that a man brought to her in a carrier.

“The cat had a fractured back, but now he’s starting to walk,” said Ilkiw.

Being licensed for wildlife rehab, she has also taken in such creatures as muskrats, woodchucks and birds.

“I had a baby crow named Russell with a busted leg,” she said. “It healed and off he went.”

Her license prohibits her from caring for hawks and owls, she says, so she takes them to Flannery’s Animal Hospital, in New Windsor. However, the town only gives her $150 for emergency animal care, she says.

Ilkiw began in 2002 as part time animal control officer for the Town of Montgomery, but her territory grew to include the villages of Montgomery, Walden, and Maybrook. She became a full time employee in 2008.

“As the population grows, there are more animals—dogs, cats, and horses,” she said. “As the woods are cut down, more animals are displaced.”

She envisions repurposing a foreclosed house as a refuge for stranded animals.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “People are evicted. They lose their homes. What do you do?”

