Shotspotter plan tabled

The Newburgh City Council has voted to table a resolution to purchase technology aimed at reducing gun violence in the City of Newburgh.

Council members promised to work toward the purchase of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system following a wave of gun violence this year, including the shooting of 18-year-old Keyshan Gayle in August. The shooting spurred an outcry over public safety.

But, council members balked when a $433,000 U.S. Department of Justice Bureau for Justice Assistance grant, which would have paid for the system, fell through. And, when city planners found $352,000 in available in Community Development Block Grant funds to replace the grant money, it wasn’t enough to cover the entire expense.

“That’s over half a million dollars,” said Councilwoman Hillary Rayford at a regular meeting of the city council this month. “Our taxes are too damn high now.”

Rayford said it didn’t matter whether the resolution to buy the system was tabled, she would not support the purchase in any case. “I don’t even want to table it, my vote is no,” she said. Yet, at council meeting a few months ago, Rayford said she was alarmed when seeing a bullet-riddled car parked on Johnston Street. “If we want our city to run correctly, we need to take a stand,” Rayford asserted.

CDBG funds are provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and do not come out of city taxpayers' pockets. However, the ShotSpotter system would be leased and require more than $200,000 for software and maintenance, an expense not covered by CDBG funds. "We expected this funding was going to come from a federal grant," said Councilman Torrance Harvey, who said he needed more time to do a cost analysis. "We want to be able to look through the numbers."

“The longer we put this off the worse it is for our city,” Councilwoman Genie Abrams argued. “This city has a lot of problems with gun violence. The sooner we get this ShotSpotter… the better.”

The ShotSpotter system would use sensors to map a three-mile coverage area of the city and instantly notify police of shooting activity with data, mapping, audio and precise locations of gunshots. It is the latest technology being used to address gun violence in cities such as New Haven, Conn., Cambridge, Mass. and New York City, which began using the technology last year.

According to ShotSpotter’s 2015 National Gunfire Index, cities using the technology in the Northeast region in 2015 saw a 27.1 percent decline in gunfire rates.

“This is a software that I whole-heartedly support,” said Councilwoman Karen Mejia. “I am comfortable with the numbers that were shared with us.”

Mejia noted the city had been trying to find funding to buy the technology for about a decade. “By the grace of the creator, we have managed to come up with $352,000,” said Mejia. “I understand your wanting to pause for a little bit, but I wouldn’t want to pause for a long time.”

The system purchase was one of several options offered to residents who demanded the council act in the face of mounting gun violence earlier this year. “We’re not going to tolerate it,” said Schnekwa McNeil, one of many residents who asked the council to make city streets safer at a council meeting in September. “We have to do more.”

“Although my son is lost, we may be able to save the lives of other children by getting technology that will make our streets safer,” said Gayle’s mother Jennifer Bediako, who spoke in support of the ShotSpotter system at a press conference at Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney’s office that same month.

Repairs of city street lights and upgrades to the citywide video surveillance system were completed in the weeks that followed Gayle’s death. The shooting deaths of Tabitha Cruz, 20, and 18-year-old Omani Free followed in late October.

The city council is expected to again vote on the ShotSpotter resolution when it returns to Newburgh City Hall in January.

