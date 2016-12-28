Smaller shopping center to replace The Loop

A Massachusetts real estate firm has announced plans for a shopping mall at the intersection of Route 84 and the New York State Thruway. The retail center is a smaller version of The Loop Hudson Valley, a $200 million-shopping mall project that stalled due to a lack of financing this year.

The Ridge Hudson Valley will contain a “mix of retail shops, dining and entertainment choices,” Waterstone Retail states. Preliminary site work is expected to begin in the spring and building construction will start in the summer. Waterstone projects an opening date of fall, 2018.

The site is located on the same property once slated for The Loop Hudson Valley, designed to house 700,000 square feet of retail stores, restaurants and a movie complex. Earlier this year, however, Westchester-based developers Wilder Balter Partners appeared before the Newburgh Town Council to explain investors had a case of cold feet.

Over the summer, Town of Newburgh Supervisor Gil Piaquadio told the Mid Hudson Times that Wilder Balter placed the land up for sale and a joint partnership was possible between the company and a new partner in the project.

When contacted by the Mid Hudson Times last week, Waterstone Retail Marketing Coordinator Brian Kaplan responded, “We are currently in the process of purchasing the property and will be able to comment at a later date.”

The new shopping mall is anticipated to be 550,000 square feet, including a movie theater. “It is bringing the right mix of destination anchors, specialty retailers, restaurants, cafes, and entertainment venues to an under-served Lower Hudson Valley market” the Waterstone website states.

The website posts a factsheet that cites research highlighting “a major retail void in the eastern Orange County area.”

Similar market research was presented by Wilder Balter during its bid to potential investors of The Loop. The shopping center was expected to house stores including BJ’s Wholesale Club, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and ShopRite, as well as restaurants and movie theaters.

Originally named the Marketplace and rechristened The Loop Hudson Valley about three years ago, the mall project dragged on for more than ten years, surviving a recession and a lawsuit filed by the adjacent Newburgh Mall.

Waterstone Retail operates several other “ridge-concept” shopping centers, including ones in Rochester and Epping, New Hampshire. Both malls house Market Basket, Ulta Beauty and Marshall’s stores.

By SHANTAL RILEY

