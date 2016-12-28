Viking girls outlast Newburgh 43-23

It seemed like a game of fourth quarters when Valley Central’s girls’ basketball team played Newburgh Free Academy at home Monday, Dec. 19.

The Vikings went to the foul line 33 times, including 10 trips in the first quarter when they downed eight shots for their only points in the period for an 8-5 lead to start the second quarter.

The lead grew to 22-10 at the half before the Vikings maintained a lead in the third and fourth quarters to win 43-33.

In the second quarter, the Vikings went to the foul line just once as Megan Roell scored seven of her team-leading 16 points. Roell went six for 11 from the foul line as Valerie Long scored 10 points to help the Vikings.

“We seemed to do that in the second quarter,” said Bruce Chapin, Valley Central’s coach, “which is nice for a team to do.”

The offense was able to overcome the Lady Goldbacks as the defense kept their opponents out of double figures as Kayla Walsh and Gabby Palladino each scored nine points for Newburgh.

“I think they played very good man-to-man defense. They communicated well,” said Chapin. “They also rebounded well.”

If Chapin thought his defense did a good job, Rich Desiderio, Newburgh’s coach, thinks his offense was at fault.

“It was less about their defense and more about our lack of offensive structure. We are not where we need to be on offense right now,” said Desiderio. We don’t have enough body movement or ball movement on offense and that’s up to me to fix.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com