Wallkill town employees to become “Wallkillopedias” in 2017

A new “I’m Every Department” program could elevate assistance from Town of Wallkill employees to new heights in 2017, according to Town Supervisor Dan Depew.

“We’re not just competing with other towns. We’re competing with ourselves to do better,” he said when he announced the initiative at a town board meeting last week.

What prompted Depew to devise the program, he said, was complaints from town workers that residents asked for information from the wrong departments.

“If people don’t know where to go, Wallkill employees should be Wallkillopedias who can guide them,” said Depew. “The objective is that employees know how departments work and relate to each other,” so they can help people take care of their tasks efficiently, rather than sending them on a “never ending trail” of errands.

“I hate it, and others hate it,” said Depew.

So, for instance, if a town plow hits a mailbox, the Dial-A-Bus driver should know where to direct the homeowner, said Depew. If someone wants to take care of a traffic ticket, town employees should know to inform them that the court closes at 4 p.m., not 5 p.m., like other town offices. Meanwhile, court employees should be knowledgeable able about water and sewer issue protocol. Workers in the clerk’s office should know how the process for getting approval for a site plan differs from getting approval for a variance.

“Every employee should know about zoning and how to get answers,” Depew said.

He said he would work with department heads in January to develop a test on the roles of each department and how they interconnect. Town workers will take the test in February, and those who score under 90% would attend a training program in March, he said.

“People are sick of hearing, ‘That’s not my department,’” said Depew. Instead, town employees will take an “I’m the person you’re looking for” stance when asked for assistance, he said. Lapel buttons and flags in offices may help introduce the program, he added.

Depew also explained that the tax increase this year is under 2%, amounting to an average of four or five dollars per year per household, despite an increase in tax revenue. The increase resulted from shifting the Galleria onto the tax rolls, he said, as previously they had paid the town a fixed amount.

Depew also spotlighted recent successes and cost savings in various departments and projects. Although bids for the Route 211 sidewalk project came in at $400,000 over the budgeted $1.6 million, Depew said, the town will get $200,000 assistance from the state. Meanwhile the 17M sidewalk project, costing $350,000, will receive 80% in funding from the county, exceeding the 30-40% anticipated, said Depew.

He also noted that, as $10,000 is being allocated for a police training to address “implicit bias,” a “train the trainer” strategy could reduce the cost of future trainings. A member of the police department would be trained to train others.

Other savings for the town included $58,000 that resulted from paying Warwick $17,000 to administer the Dial-a-Bus program, Depew said. And as water and sewer billing were privatized, banks that won the contracts did billing for free, he said. That arrangement gives residents the opportunity to pay bills with credit cards, online, and on weekends. Meanwhile, the town saves money in not having to pay an employee to do the job, said Depew.

Depew also noted that Orange County Partnership anointed the Town of Wallkill “Most Valuable Player” in economic development earlier this year. He gave credit to the planning board for their “efficient starter process” and to the zoning board for their role.

Town board members provided updates and reminders on other issues.

“Although there has been some precipitation, ground water is still at low levels, and people should continue with water conservation,” said Fourth Ward Councilman Eric Johnson. He also asked that people notify the water department about vacant houses, so water can be turned off at those locations.

Second Ward Councilman Eric Valentin noted that businesses have been paying the overtime costs of police protection. Drug-related crime has increased in Wallkill and elsewhere as prescription drugs have become less available and addicts pursue heroin, according to District Attorney David Hoovler.

First Ward Councilman Mark Coyne reminded residents to avoid throwing snow onto the road and to abide by winter parking rules.

By Jessica Cohen

