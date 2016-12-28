Well-drilling truck still missing

A water well drilling rig belonging to Frank Sabarese and his son Philip still remains missing after it was stolen on November 1 from their lot at 1623 Rte. 44/55 in Clintondale. The equipment is valued at approximately $800,000.

Frank Sabarese said a security camera across the street at the Ardonia Market pinpointed the theft at 12:08 am “and at 12:38 supposedly it got off at the Harriman [Thruway exit], which is really flying for a machine that size. It would go pretty fast, so whoever took it knew what he was doing.” He said a camera at the tollbooth only got a picture of the license plate.

“We surmised that it headed to Elizabeth, Newark or Hoboken [New Jersey] and they probably had a connection on a ship somewhere where they were able to get this thing down there and loaded immediately. Somebody got paid off, that’s the only way they could have done it because if you ship normally the machines have to be drained out and wrapped before they put them on a ship. So this thing was taken, a ship was probably leaving that morning and they were able to get it on the boat. Who knows where it is running now.”

Sabarese said a theft of this nature is not unheard of, recalling that a similar drilling machine was stolen in Milton two years ago.

“Same thing, they traced the machine down to Harriman and it disappeared,” he said, adding that just by chance his son Phil saw the machine being driven on Rte. 9W that perhaps was heading to the Thruway, not knowing that it was just stolen.

Frank Sabarese said they got their older machine up and running after the theft while waiting for his insurance company to send him a check.

“They don’t want to give you anything because the machine was 17 years old [but] it was in perfect shape. It was well kept, well maintained but they want to pay you junk prices,” he said.

Sabarese said when the insurance money comes through he will have this one overhauled at the factory by Schramm Incorporated of Pennsylvania. To refurbish it completely will take more than a month.

“They can bring it right up to modern specs, bigger compressor and bigger everything on it but its not cheap to do that; they basically rebuild the machine,” he said. “The machine is sound because the truck is a 1985 and only has 21,000 miles on it.”

Sabarese said the theft was a difficult event for himself and his son.

“I’ve faced a lot of hard things before, this is just another one I gotta get over and get back in business,” he said. “Actually most of the work I got scheduled for the spring, so I’m really not hurting that bad.”

Sabarese said a posting on Facebook claimed the theft was an inside job.

“We heard that from somebody in the town here but she apologized on Facebook and she took it off,” Sabarese said.

Sabarese said older machines are prime targets in this area and thieves have a “straight shot right down to the docks. Once you get out of New York and into New Jersey no one is going to stop you. They see equipment running around all hours of the night down there; it’s a normal thing.”

Sabarese believes his machine had been scouted out at various jobs he was on, some in remote locations.

“They probably cruise past the place and say hey that looks good, lets keep an eye on that,” he said.

Sabarese said the New York State Police have no new information about the theft but may very well be working behind the scene trying to solve the case.

By Mark Reynolds

