Workers protest Highway Dept. layoffs

Workers picketed in sub-freezing temperatures on Monday night to protest impending laying offs of three highway department employees in the Town of Newburgh.

The protest was held outside Newburgh Town Hall during a special meeting of the Newburgh Town Council and two weeks after the three highway department workers were placed on administrative leave.

Protesters huddled together for warmth. One was dressed up as “The Grinch.” Signs read, “Show some respect!”

“We are out here as a show of solidarity with our three union brothers who are being laid off Dec. 31, through no fault of their own,” said Jessica Ladlee, spokeswoman for Civil Service Employees Association Local 1000.

The union has accused town Highway Superintendent Todd DePew of “bullying, humiliating” behavior toward department employees, including use of racial slurs, unwanted touching and physical intimidation.

The union claims two of the workers were demoted from jobs as motor equipment operators shortly after signing their names to a class-action grievance outlining complaints against the highway superintendent in September. According to the union, the grievance was signed by seven employees “targeted” by DePew.

“They were demoted from their positions in September,” said Ladlee. “No reason was given. They were demoted with no write-ups, no reviews. Todd DePew was supposed do the reviews, but he didn’t.”

Employee evaluations were supposed to take place earlier this year as per an agreement between the town and the CSEA, Ladlee said. “They were good drivers,” said fellow highway department worker and CSEA town unit President Bill Healy, who took part in picketing.

The three workers were demoted to laborer positions, Healy explained, titles the town plans to eliminate at the end of the month. “The whole thing is questionable,” said Ladlee, pointing to the demotions that followed the grievance filing. “It was blatant, anti-union animus.”

Town of Newburgh Supervisor Gil Piaquadio responded to Ladlee’s comments by email Tuesday. “The CSEA filed a grievance and an arbitrator will hear the case and make suggestions,” he wrote. “That is the system and we cannot not override it with public demonstration.”

Piaquadio explained that an investigation into the allegations against DePew was conducted by town Police Chief Bruce Campbell, and “all highway employees were questioned” during the investigation.

“The town board reviewed this investigation with counsel and what action was taken is a personnel issue and will not be discussed in public. Because the CSEA filed a grievance on this issue it will be investigated by an arbitrator and the town will await the arbitrator’s comments and suggestions.”

Piaquadio said the town would comply with any decisions made by the arbitrator.

This is not the first time DePew has been accused of racist behavior toward town employees. In 2012, town water department worker Hassan Gray filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court alleging, among other claims, that DePew and town Water Department Supervisor Douglas Elliott used racial slurs to refer to him.

The town paid $70,000 to settle the lawsuit.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com