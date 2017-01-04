Baby llama born in Milton

In December, Robert Pollock, proprietor of Buttermilk Falls Inn and Spa, welcomed a new addition to his growing menagerie of exotic animals, a baby llama. This past year there were four births and one miscarriage at his Millstone Farm, which is part of his 100-acre property in Milton.

Besides two-dozen llamas, Pollock also raises alpacas and vicunas as well as a wide assortment of chickens, roosters, peacocks, angora goats, donkeys, dogs and even honeybees in a large apiary.

Pollock spends much of his time in New York City but loves coming north to Milton to reconnect with nature. He said llamas interact with humans in a very unique way.

“They communicate with your face, they don’t communicate with your hands. So if you do go up to a Llama, you do it with your face, nose to nose,” he advised.

Llamas are very affectionate and come within inches of a person’s face, and sometimes actually ‘kiss.’ Pollock noted that llamas do occasionally spit at each other but rarely at people.

Llamas are members of the Camelid family and 40 million years ago roamed the plains of North America but nearly 12,000 years ago they became extinct in the northern hemisphere. About 3 million years ago llamas migrated to South America and in recent years their numbers have reached about 7 million. They began to be imported to the United States and Canada in the late 20th century, with the llama population now standing at more than 150,000 and alpacas at 100,000.

Llamas have been raised for meat and used as pack animals by Andean cultures since the pre-Columbian era but today they are exhibited for shows, valued for their wool, kept as pets and for breeding. The gestation period is a year and they rarely have twins. After birth a mother often hums to her baby but a llama will let out high-pitched scream as a warning call or if they are in distress. They have a life span of approximately 20 years.

Pollock first acquired several llamas locally from Columbia County “from someone who was hording animals.” Later at an auction in Washington State he purchased eight pedigreed female alpacas from Lloyal Nordstorm McMillian, the granddaughter of department store magnate John W. Nordstrom. He procured more animals from Llama Reserve, an organization involved in animal rescue, making Millstone Farm an animal sanctuary.

Pollock said llamas coats are only in a handful of colors.

“Most come in brown and white but occasionally we do get red ones and we do get black ones,” he said.

Pollock smiles when saying, “I like four-legged animals more than I do two-legged animals.” He said in the summertime when he lies down in the grass “they lie down next to you. They’re like big dogs and are gentle giants.”

