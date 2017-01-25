Black Friday

Traffic stopped as they marched, wearing black and carrying black umbrellas. A marcher pounded a steady beat on a drum as the procession made its way down Liberty Street.

It was the “Funeral for American Democracy,” an artistic show of protest on Inauguration Day, the day Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. “I’m not comfortable with the direction this administration is going,” said Emily Ballezza, who carried the American flag during the march.

The crowd of about 30 protesters, many of them artists, walked in lock step to the drum beat. Umbrellas were painted with slogans such as, “Equal Rights for All,” and “Stand Up for What is Right.” Some marchers wore masks, some wore black veils over their faces. Passersby used their cell phones to take photos and record the event.

Brian Wolfe wore black tape over his mouth as he marched in the procession. “I feel like I’ve lost my voice in Washington,” he said, explaining the tape after the march. “No one seems to be listening.”

“I’m in mourning,” said his wife Lesle Wolfe, who wore a black veil over her face. “I feel invisible.”

“I felt like I wanted to do something locally,” said march organizer Julie Tremblay, when asked last week why she put the event together. “I’m grateful to those who are traveling far away to march, but we shouldn’t forget about taking local action.”

“I never thought I’d be living through times like these again,” said Lavonne Greer, looking on as the procession passed SUNY Orange. “He hasn’t offered us any hope,” said Josephina Pereddo, speaking of Trump on Liberty Street. “He represents racism. He’s a predator of woman. You can’t be neutral about him.”

Onlooker Michael Aused appeared miffed about the protest. “If they want to do something, they should go to Washington D.C.,” he said. Indeed, less than 24 hours later, hundreds of thousands of people descended on Washington D.C. to join the Women’s March.

The procession quietly ended at Washington’s Headquarters State Historic site, where a flower wreath was laid on the ground. A ribbon with the words “RIP Democracy” was tied around it.

“Let me conjure you, in the name of our common country, as you value your own sacred honor, as you respect the rights of humanity, and as you regard the military and national character of America, to express your utmost horror and detestation of the man who wishes, under any specious pretenses, to overturn the liberties of our country,” Tremblay said, quoting General George Washington in a speech he gave to quell the “Newburgh Conspiracy” at the end of the American Revolutionary War in 1783.

“The idea of democracy is one of the pillars and strengths of this nation,” said marcher and city Councilwoman Karen Mejia following the event. “To have an incoming spokesperson for that democracy, who has been so bluntly divisive, is something I felt I needed to take a stand against. We have to say, ‘Not on our watch, we won’t stand for this.’”

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com