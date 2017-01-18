Bushmen crush Marlboro for 10th straight win

A year ago, Marlboro’s boys and girls basketball teams were causing a stir in Section 9 as both played their way to the state Class B championships. The girls lost in the state semis, and the boys made it to the state final and lost.

Monday, Jan. 9, the gym in Marlboro was stirring again. But it was a visitor, Pine Bush, that was causing all the commotion as a Section 9 boys’ juggernaut and the 15th ranked AA team in the state.

The Bushmen raced off to a 34-11 lead after the first quarter before leading 55-16 at the half. After 21-7 run in the third quarter, the Bushmen won by 60 points, 92-32, with every player scoring to help in the victory.

“We played our brand of basketball. We play unselfishly. We look out for one another, and it showed tonight,” said Steve Distefano, Pine Bush’s coach, after his team improved to 10-0. “It’s great to give everybody some playing time. This is the reward for the practice we put in. We’re taking it one take at a time right now.”

Three Bushmen scored in double figures, and Pine Bush was led by Brandon Powell’s 25 points. He downed a trio of threes as did Marquis Johnson, who scored 19 points. Bryan Powell scored 13 points, and he, his brother, Bryan, and Johnson did not play in the fourth quarter.

Jaiden Allen led Marlboro with 12 points as the only Duke to score in double figures.

“You just keep fighting. That’s the best team we’ll see in this area, easily,” said Mike Koehler, Marlboro’s coach. “They have a lot of talent.”

Marlboro now plays a league schedule before their season ends Feb. 10 with a home game against Wallkill.

“Every game from here on out is the most important of the year,” said Koehler. “It makes it difficult because every game means more.”

The Bushmen now play a league schedule against NFA, Kingston, Middletown and Monroe-Woodbury before their regular season ends in Newburgh, Feb. 16.

