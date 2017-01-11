Bushmen extend win streak to 8 games

Pine Bush’s basketball team finished last season with a bitter loss to Burke in the postseason.

But just before Christmas, the Bushmen beat Burke to ease the pain that festered for about 10 months after that season ending loss.

And Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Bushmen brought the show home against Valley Central by landing a lot of threes and dunking so well with ease the backboards managed to survive their 84-48 rout of the Vikings.

“Tonight, we played inside, we played outside,” said Steve Distefano, Pine Bush coach. “We ran our transition. It was a good team effort.”

The Bushmen stayed undefeated at 8-0 with four players in double figures. Brandon Powell’s 19 points led the Bushmen as Marquis Johnson scored 16 points. Keon Gill landed a trio of threes with his 15 points, and Mason Memmelaar scored 10 points.

If the Bushmen were not attacking the basket with multiple dunks, they were hitting shots from the outside.

When Distefano rested his starters in the fourth quarter, Zack Stichman came in and landed three threes for his nine points.

On defense, the Vikings found little room to do anything and found themselves having the shot clock as a liability as the Bushmen stuffed the paint. Isaiah Miller was the only Viking in double figures, and he led the team with 12 points.

“They are athletic. The can shoot. They attack the boards. They are a good team,” said Eric Bartle, Valley Central’s coach, after his team dropped to 2-7. “We didn’t get into anything we practiced. And give them credit, they took us out of what we wanted to do.”

By Bond Brungard

