City of Newburgh to lease ShotSpotter system

The Newburgh City Council has voted to approve funding to lease gunshot-location technology designed to reduce gun violence in the City of Newburgh.

The unanimous decision was made following a public outcry over recent, fatal shootings and months of back-and-forth over how to fund the service purchase.

“I’m very excited about what this can do to help us to try to drive the violence down in this city,” City of Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy said shortly before the vote on Monday night.

The ShotSpotter system will use sensors to map a three-mile coverage area of the city. The system will instantly notify police of shooting activity with data, mapping, audio and precise locations of gun shots.

According to ShotSpotter’s 2015 National Gunfire Index, cities using the technology in the Northeast region in 2015 saw a 27.1 percent decline in gunfire rates.

“When the shots go off, the data is sent to a call center and it is analyzed through their computer and sent back to us,” Kennedy explained. The data is generated in less than a minute’s time, she said.

The technology will be paid for with almost $352,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The city will need to come up with almost $200,000 to maintain the leased system over the next 18 months.

“My problem is we get software and… we don’t continue with it because we don’t have the money,” said Councilwoman Cindy Holmes, who told a representative attending the meeting from Assemblyman Frank Skartados’ office that any and all financial help would be welcomed to help pay for the technology subscription.

Residents at the meeting urged the city to try to raise the money on the crowd-fundraising website Gofundme.com. City Corporation Council Michelle Kelson explained the council would have to pass a resolution authorizing the city to accept donations first.

The council voted to table a resolution to purchase the system amid funding concerns last month.

By SHANTAL RILEY

