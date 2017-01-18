Convenience store for Allard’s Corners nears approval

Site plans for Gas Land, the convergence of convenience store, Dunkin’ Donuts, and gas pumps intended for the intersection of Albany Post Rd. and Route 52, are on the verge of approval, says Suzanne Hadden, Town of Montgomery Planning Board secretary. At the February 13 meeting, the Gas Land Petroleum, Inc. plans may be approved, she said. The result would be a drive-through donut shop with limited seating outside adjacent to a convenience store. Gas pumps will likely provide Sunoco gas, Hadden said.

At the last planning board meeting, Chris Lepine, senior engineer at Chazen Companies, in Poughkeepsie, showed a drawing of what the new building would look like, camouflaged with earthy colors to blend with its rustic surroundings. He refined floor plan details with planning board members, deciding what space would be devoted to convenience store, what space to Dunkin’ Donuts, and where garbage cans should go to avoid a trail of litter. Landscaping was also discussed.

The planning board has been working with the Gas Land application for a year and a half. It was submitted on July 27, 2015, and the planning board declared lead agency intent in August of 2015, Hadden said. Then project engineers worked with the zoning board to get approval for an entrance that fell short of the 300-feet visibility requirement on one side. The owners ultimately acquired extra property to achieve the required distance on Albany Post Rd.

“A couple of people came to the zoning board meetings worried that the site was too confined,” Hadden said. But the acquisition of extra property seemed to help.

However, project engineers still have questions to answer from Orange County Department of Public Works about access and entry size and signage, she said. Meanwhile, the planning board is reviewing storm water management, signage, lighting and other visuals, and the planning board engineer is examining New York State Department of Environmental Conservation requirements.

The county highway department and New York Statement Department of Transportation may also have further comments, Hadden said.

“At the planning board work session on the first Wednesday of the month we’ll see what’s answered and what isn’t,” said Hadden. “As soon as the plan is approved, they can get a building permit. They hope to start building in the spring.”

By Jessica Cohen

