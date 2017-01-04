DEC: Hudson River cleanup fails to protect human health

General Electric’s cleanup of the Hudson River is insufficient to protect human health, high concentrations of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) remain in fish and more work is needed to determine the extent of PCB contamination of the river, including the Lower Hudson River.

That is the conclusion by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which outlined its findings on the cleanup in a report sent to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) concludes that the EPA must determine that the remedy is not protective of human health and the environment,” wrote DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos to Judith Enck, the EPA’s regional administrator for Region 2 in December.

“Before a protectiveness determination can be achieved, EPA must require General Electric to conduct additional expedited investigations, sampling, and any necessary remedial work.”

The report was issued as the EPA carries out a five-year review of the river cleanup project, which saw the dredging of 2.65 million cubic yards of PCB-contaminated sediment from a 40-mile stretch of the Upper Hudson River, from Fort Edward, Washington County, to Troy, in Rensselaer County.

Over a period of 30 years, until the late 1970s, the EPA estimates approximately 1.3 million pounds of PCBs were discharged into the Hudson River from GE manufacturing plants in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls. Classified as “probable human carcinogens,” the PCBs settled into the sediment in the river and along the shoreline. A 200-mile span of the river, from Hudson Falls to New York City, was designated a Superfund site in 1984.

The dredging, conducted by GE, began in 2009 and ended in 2016. However, the DEC says the job is not done. “DEC determined that high concentrations of PCBs remain in fish in portions of the Hudson River resulting in human health and ecological risks in excess of EPA’s acceptable risk range,” the agency stated in a press release sent with the report last month.

Moreover, the DEC declares it will finish the cleanup if the EPA won’t. “Should EPA fail to implement a more robust sediment sampling plan by the spring of 2017, DEC will step in and do it… EPA has failed to recognize the importance of supporting environmental decisions with sound science.”

Seggos demanded attention be given to the Lower Hudson River, from Troy to New York City. “Additionally, EPA has largely ignored PCB contamination of the Lower Hudson River,” he wrote.

Data from the dredging project shows PCB-contaminated fish in the Lower Hudson River are “primarily controlled by elevated PCB concentrations from local sediment and that these concentrations are driven by past PCB deposition attributed to GE discharges,” Seggos wrote.

The City of Poughkeepsie, the Dutchess County Water and Wastewater Authority, the Village of Rhinebeck, Castle Point Medical Center and the Highland and Port Ewen Water Districts obtain at least a portion of their potable water directly from the Hudson River, the DEC points out.

The DEC further states, “The primary health risk associated with the (cleanup) site is the accumulation of PCBs in the human body through eating contaminated fish.”

When providing a basis for action in 2002, the EPA explained, “the excess cancer risk and non-cancer health hazards associated with human ingestion of fish, as well as the ecological risks associated with ingestion of fish by birds, fish and mammals, are above acceptable levels under baseline conditions.”

The state Department of Health recommends people eat none of the fish from the Upper Hudson River, and that children under the age of 15 and women of child-bearing age eat no fish from the Hudson River whatsoever. The agency also advises the general population to limit consumption of most species of fish caught south of Troy.

To learn more about the Hudson River clean-up project, visit Epa.gov/hudson/cleanup.html.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com