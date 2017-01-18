DEC weighs Beaver Dam contamination

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will hold a public meeting to provide information on Beaver Dam Lake, found last year to be contaminated by perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perflurooctanoic acid (PFOA).

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Washingtonville Middle School Auditorium. DEC staff are expected to attend.

“Perfluorinated compounds (PFCs), specifically PFOS and PFOA, have been detected in the surface water of Beaver Dam Lake and its tributaries, which is part of the Beaver Dam Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District,” the DEC reports.

The man-made chemicals have been found throughout the area. Last spring, testing revealed PFOS contaminated the City of Newburgh water supply at Washington Lake via Silver Stream. Tests have since found the chemical in residential wells.

The source of the contamination has been traced back to the Stewart International Airport, where PFOS-containing fire foam was used at the Stewart Air National Guard Base.

The Beaver Dam Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District covers almost 800 homes, including approximately 650 that use private groundwater wells for drinking water. The remaining 150 homes get drinking water from the Beaver Dam Lake Water Corporation Public Water Supply, which, the DEC states, also uses groundwater wells.

The agency reports that “PFOA and PFOS were not detected in samples collected from the Beaver Dam Lake Water Corporation’s public supply wells.” And, the agency points out, “Beaver Dam Lake surface water is not used as a source of drinking water.”

Most of the private wells in the Beaver Dam Lake area tested by the state Department of Health were found to be “non-detect for PFOA and PFOS,” the DEC explains, and when the chemicals were detected, they were found at levels “well below the U.S. EPA health advisory level 70 parts per trillion.”

The Town of New Windsor is currently working with the state to connect several residential properties with contaminated wells to a town water main. However, the properties are not located within the Beaver Dam Lake district.

Residents may contact the state DOH to determine if their well is in an affected area or other area designated for evaluation, and request to have their well water tested free of charge by calling 518-402-7880.

