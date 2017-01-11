Deli busted for selling synthetic marijuana

Police arrested two men following a raid at a City of Newburgh delicatessen last month, seizing 111 packs of synthetic marijuana, known as “K2.” Police also found illegal cigarettes, marijuana and illegal weapons during the bust.

New York State and City of Newburgh Police descended on Manhattan Deli, located at 212 Broadway, on Dec. 30. The operation was part of a statewide crackdown on illegal sales of the K2 drug.

“Make no mistake: K2 and other synthetic drugs are dangerous and a risk to public health and safety,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement last week.

The drug, also known as “Spice,” is made of shredded plant material coated with chemicals that mimic the active chemical compound of marijuana. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, K2 can cause confusion, anxiety, hallucinations, paranoia, agitation, nausea, vomiting, violent behavior and even death.

“Spice is most often labeled ‘not for human consumption,’ and disguised as incense,” NIDA states. Moreover, many chemicals “remain unidentified in products sold as Spice,” the agency states.

The K2 confiscated in the raid was tested at the state Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center laboratory in Albany and found to contain six different synthetic cannabinoids, the state reports.

Storeowner Hemyar Almaflehi, 28, of Walden, and store clerk Omar Nagi, 22, of Newburgh, were both charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of unstamped cigarettes for the purpose of sale, fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, and 111 counts of violating a state ban on possession of synthetic cannabinoid substances. Nagi was also charged with three counts of 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The store is located in a busy section of Broadway, two doors down from the Center for Hope youth facility. Center Director Carl Jack expressed little surprise over news of the bust. “This whole block is riddled with drug dealers and drug users,” Jack said Tuesday.

“We assumed they were selling loose cigarettes,” said Jack, and staff have anonymously complained to police about the store in the past.

When asked if he feared for the center’s kids being so close to a drug-dealing operation, he said yes. “I fear for the kids anywhere in Newburgh,” he said. “What’s happening here is happening in many different places in the city. That’s why we’re here. We offer them a safe environment.”

The store was shut down immediately following the raid. “You are in the heart of our city on Broadway and you have the audacity to sell this?” said Councilwoman Karen Mejia, who was visibly upset when referring to the store at a Newburgh City Council meeting Monday night. “It will not be tolerated.”

City of Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy said the city is looking into ways to hold the business accountable through code compliance regulations and other licensing requirements. The Orange County Department of Real Property lists Newburgh Ventures Corp. as owner of the building.

Last year, according to the Governor’s Office, “New York stepped up statewide enforcement efforts to ensure that businesses fully comply with all applicable laws, including the 2012 emergency regulations banning the manufacture, sale, and distribution of synthetic marijuana.”

In addition, the governor urged state agencies, such as the State Liquor Authority, to “increase their oversight efforts and revoke store owners’ liquor and lottery licenses if they are found to be illegally peddling K2.”

Under state law, business owners and others possessing, distributing or selling synthetic marijuana face a fine up to $500 and/or up to 15 days in jail. Civil penalties include a fine up to $2,000 per violation.

The New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team – Hudson Valley, the New York State Department of Health, the City of Newburgh Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office participated in the raid operation.

By SHANTAL RILEY

