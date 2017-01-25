Dukes breathe a sigh of relief

The Marlboro Iron Dukes found themselves having to hold on.

The Red Hook Raiders pulled to within a point, but Samuel Mongelli hit a three throw to take away a game-winning 2-pointer, then after a steal Jaiden Allen hit a layup, lifting the Iron Dukes to a 64-60 win in Friday’s Mid Hudson Athletic League Division II boys’ basketball game.

“That was a big relief because we didn’t know if they would take a big shot to take the lead. Samuel made the big free throws to put us up,” said Allen, who scored 16 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. “The cushion made us more calm and we didn’t rush things.”

It helped that the crowd was into the game, two as Allen blocked a shot sending the crowd into a frenzy and giving him a raw energy to feed on.

“We always have a great crowd and great people coming out,” Allen said. “The community comes out and that gives us a lift. I definitely don’t get any of those blocks and make those big shots without the crowd behind us.”

At one point, in the third quarter, Marlboro had amassed a 10-point lead, but Red Hook’s Jason Davis scored four straight points to cut the lead to six. Then, a pair of 3-pointers by Hunter Cole and Davis cut the Iron Dukes’ lead to 2 points at the end of three quarters.

Cole and Nick Morrissey scored 15 points each, while Davis added 14.

“We played hard; Red Hook’s a good team,” Marlboro coach Mike Koehler said. “They do everything well. They screen well. They go to the basket well and we had to fight tonight. When they made a run, we dealt with it. It was a great team win.”

While Allen lifted the Iron Dukes in the fourth quarter, it was Joe Nugent and his game-high 21 points that propelled them early, including 13 in the first half.

“We just wanted to play hard,” Nugent said. “We knew they were going to be a tough matchup. They have the two Cole brothers. We’re a little bit undersized as you can see. But we boxed out and as you can see, we got the job done.”

And it was when they ran, the Iron Dukes had success, depending on the fast break to get around Red Hook’s taller players.

“Our coach teaches us that we’ve got to get out and run,” Nugent said. “We’re a lot faster than other teams and we’re smaller so we rely on the fast breaks and not rely on the half-court offense.”

Marlboro continues to lead the division as the team heads into the Regents break. The Iron Dukes will suit up again at home on Friday when they host FDR.

“We’re feeling good,” Nugent said. “We’re looking toward the future. We’ve got FDR next. That’s a tough matchup. They have fast point guards. We’re going to keep running with it.”

