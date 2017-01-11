Dukes cruise past O’Neill, 70-60

After holding off O’Neill, 18-14 by the end of the first quarter, Marlboro’s boys’ basketball team scored 27 points in the second quarter Tuesday, Jan 3, in Highland Falls.

The Dukes led 45-26 at the half, and that lead gave them the comfort in the second half to cruise a little before winning 70-60.

“We just ran. It was great,” said Mike Koehler, Marlboro coach. “We shared the ball. We played hard.”

Four Dukes scored in double figures, and Marlboro was led by John Perugino’s 19 points. Joe Nugent scored 14 points with eight points in the second quarter. Austin Casey scored seven points in the same period before finishing the game with 11 points. Jaiden Allen also scored 13 points.

Perugino landed a trey of threes, including a pair in the second. As the Dukes ran in the second, they kept O’Neill out of the paint and forced the Raiders to shoot long in the period with four threes.

“They did a good job fighting, but we played pretty solid defense,” said Koehler. “We played aggressive, which is nice.”

The Dukes improved to 5-3.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com