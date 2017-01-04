Emerging young artists highlighted

Gallery 66 NY in Beacon is ringing in the New Year by celebrating our local youth through their latest exhibition, “Story Tellers, Fables and Fiction.”

Recently, the gallery sent out an open call to high school aged artists in the six surrounding counties, whose work would be displayed for a juried art exhibition with the theme: “Story Tellers, Fables and Fiction.”

The 23 emerging artists who were chosen for the unique exhibit were asked to tell a story through their artwork, or express the a story’s inspiration through their art. The result? A collection of diverse pieces that are not only pleasurable to view, but give the rare opportunity for local young artists to have their work shown in a Hudson Valley Gallery.

Artists exhibiting their work include: Christine Stangl, Charlotte Whittle, Deeya Modhwadiya, Amanda Martin, Claire Wu, Emma Heitmuller, Eleni Neckles, Ethan Gunter, Haley Todd, Francisco Colon, Jennie Consalvo, Matt Reinhold, Katherine Gerathy, Maggie Linseth, Morgan Fracasse, Olivia Delgado, Maddie Reilly, Krin Heinemann, Patrick O’Brien, Olivia Casabianca, Victoria Powliss and Samantha Soriano.

The exhibit will be on view from Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Regular winter hours are Friday through Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. There will be an opening reception held on Friday, Jan. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at the gallery. Come view the spectacular work of these young artists at the beginning of their careers.

Gallery 66 NY is located at 66 Main Street in Cold Spring. For more information call 809-5838 per visit gallery66ny.com.