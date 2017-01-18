End of Democracy?

Funeral for American Democracy. That’s the title of the upcoming march to protest the swearing-in of president-elect Donald Trump. Scheduled to start at Broadway and Colden Street on Friday at noon, the march is expected to be part protest, part political statement and part performance art.

The event is open to public participation. March organizer and Newburgh artist Julie Tremblay described the march as a “performance art piece.”

“I felt like I wanted to do something locally,” Tremblay said. “I’m grateful to those who are traveling far away to march, but we shouldn’t forget about taking local action.”

The march route will begin at Broadway and Colden Street, head up Broadway and then turn south onto Liberty Street, ending at Washington Headquarters State Historic Site. A “funeral” is set to take place at the end of the march. “A lot of people are in mourning,” Tremblay said, comparing the march to a funeral procession. “I’ve been in mourning since the election.”

However, the funeral portion of the event “should be taken with a dose of humor,” she said. “It’s important we mourn so we can be better prepared to fight to get our Democracy back,” Tremblay asserted.

Marchers are being asked to wear all black and carry black umbrellas, which Tremblay said, is symbolic of the way many people feel about Trump’s presidency. “I’m an artist, so it couldn’t be a regular protest, it had to be art,” she said.

Signs are not allowed as part of the protest march. However, slogans and messages may be painted onto black umbrellas, Tremblay said. “I want the group to become one in unity,” she said. “We will be indivisible.”

The march meeting time is 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Colden Street. For more information, visit the Funeral for American Democracy page on Facebook.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com