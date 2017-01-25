Getting down and ‘birdy’

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its newest exhibit, “Birds On The Wing,” on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29 from 12 to 4 p.m. The official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to kick off the celebration will begin at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The unique exhibit provides a new type of interactive experience to participants. Vsitors of the exhibit are able to expand their knowledge and explore the world of our local species. The exhibit features a state of the art microEye Discovery microscope that allows users to study adaptations by getting a close up look at bird feathers. Visitors will also learn how to build a nest, play interactive bird games and get down and “birdy” about conservation.

According to “Bird On The Wings” curator Emily Nestlerode, “the exhibit will provide a new level of engagement for visitors featuring interactive elements for kids of all ages.”

The exhibit’s opening weekend specials will include bird crafts, snacks, a free gift for sponsoring one of the Museum’s resident birds and a special bird themed “Meet the Animals” programs being offered at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Admission for not-yet-members is $3 for adults and children ages three and up. Admission for museum members is free.

“Birds On The Wing” is located within the Ogden Gallery of the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Wildlife Education Center, located on 25 Boulevard in Cornwall-On-Hudson. For more information go to hhnm.org or call 534-5506, ext. 204.