Goldbacks fall to Burke, 71-55

The Newburgh Free Academy boys’ basketball team got off to a fast start in Wednesday night’s Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association game.

However, it didn’t last.

After building a commanding early lead on the John S. Burke Catholic Eagles, the Goldbacks fell apart in the second and third quarters before falling, 71-55, in Goshen.

“We started off fast and then we had too many breakdowns,” Newburgh coach Matt Brown said. “We weren’t executing our offense like we were supposed to. We didn’t get back on D quick enough.”

The Goldbacks hit the court running, especially after being spotted two early free throws when the Eagles were whistled for dunking during pregame warm-ups and Izzy Williams gave the Goldbacks a 2-0 lead before the clock even started moving.

Newburgh (6-2) took command at the end of the first quarter, opening 23-11 and looked as though they were poised to take an even bigger lead in the second.

But the Eagles (9-1) turned the tables on the Goldbacks in the second, going on a 15-0 run, culminated by a 3-point basket by Patrick Douthit.

Williams answered, hitting a 3 of his own, giving the lead back to Newburgh and Jalen Ricks scored on a putback, but the Eagles got a free throw from Andre Paul and another 3 by Douthit gave the Eagles the lead again.

However, Anthony Myers hit a pair of foul shots to send Newburgh into halftime clinging to a 33-32 lead.

They lost the lead immediately as the third quarter started and never got it back as Jake Pawliczak scored five straight points and Douthit knocked down a 3 to give the Eagles the lead for good.

“We had too many defensive breakdowns,” Brown said. “Offensively, we were trying to do it ourselves instead of doing it together.”

Paul led the Eagles with a game-high 18 points while Douthit and Pawliczak added 15 points each.

Williams scored a team-high 16 points, while Ricks added 11.

Cherod Gayle scored 12 points and Anthony Myers added 11.

After the game, the Goldbacks got nearly a week off and were scheduled to travel to Middletown on Tuesday night.

“We just have to execute better,” Brown said. “Play together, play harder and we’ll be fine.”

By Mike Zummo