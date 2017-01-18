Goldbacks finish second in dual meet

The dual meet season for Newburgh’s season was short, from Dec. 5 to Jan. 17, and now the Goldbacks get ready for a postseason that begins Feb. 3 during the OCIAA championships in Montgomery at Valley Central.

Thirteen days later, the Goldbacks return to Valley Central for the Section 9 championships. The season finally ends at the state meet on Long Island March 3-4.

And these long breaks between meets are something the Goldbacks have been growing accustomed to. After going nearly three weeks, from a few days before Christmas to a week and a day after the beginning of the new year, the Goldbacks finally jumped back into the water to compete Monday, Dec. 9.

“We’ve had a good couple of weeks of training,” said Zach Williams, prior to a home tri-meet that day with Monroe-Woodbury and Suffern. “We sort of use the winter break as a mini training trip, even though we don’t go anywhere.”

Monroe was first with 522 points at the meet, and Newburgh was second with 379 points. Suffern was third with 346 points.

The Goldbacks opened the meet with a second-place finish in the 200-medley relay. Juan Peticco was second in the 200-freestyle before Aleksey Makarov won the 200-individual medley for the Goldbacks.

Josh Bryant qualified for the state meet with a victory in the 50-freestyle, and he did the same thing with a victory in the 100-freestyle. Peticco then came back to win the 500-freestyle by more than three seconds with a time 5:01.19.

Ed Domanico was second in the 100-butterfly and 100-backstroke. Makarov was second in the 100-breaststroke, and he, Domanico, Bryant and Peticco swam on the Goldbacks’ winning 400-meter freestyle relay team to end the tri-meet.

“This traditionally has been a fun meet. It is very competitive. Suffern has a lot of talent, and Monroe is as good as any team you’ll find from top to bottom,” said Williams. “We have some kids who are pretty fast, I don’t know if we have totally matched them from A-Z. I am happy where we are at.”

By Bond Brungard

