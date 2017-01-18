Highland swimmers outlast Burke, 58-30

Twins Andrew and Matt Valentino and Griffin Goldleaf won two events each Thursday, Jan. 12, when Highland’s boys’ swimming team beat Burke 58-30.

Goldleaf won the 200 and 500-freestyle events, and Raymond Bartolotti won the 200-individual medley, and Tim Petty won the 100-butterfly. Matt Valentino won the 50-freestyle and the 100-breaststroke.

Andrew Valentino won the 100-butterfly, at 58.48, and the 100-backstroke, at 1:02.30, with his fastest times in those events this season. And the Valentino twins with Goldleaf and Bartolotti swam on Highland’s winning 200-medley and 400-freestyle relay teams.

Andrew Valentino, a senior, tied for sixth last year in 50-freestyle during the Section 9 championships. And this season, with the goal of reaching the state meet, Andrew Valentino has already qualified for the Section 9 championships in the 50-freestyle, 100-freestyle, 100-butterfly, 100-backstroke and the 100-breaststroke.

“This year has been fast all the way around,” said Andrew Valentino. “I have been more motivated to put the pedal to the metal for my senior year. It’s looking pretty good so far.”

By Bond Brungard

