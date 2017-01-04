Holmes, City of Newburgh attempt to settle lawsuit

Almost a year after City of Newburgh Councilwoman Cindy Holmes sued the City of Newburgh and City Manager Michael Ciaravino, the parties appear to be working toward a settlement. Meanwhile, Holmes has filed another lawsuit – this time against the retail giant Wal-Mart. It is at least the sixth lawsuit she has filed in the last decade.

Holmes, who represents Ward 4 on the Newburgh City Council, sued both Ciaravino and the City of Newburgh after some of her personal information was lost from a city-issued iPad following a cyber-security scare last January.

The councilwoman filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court in March, claiming Ciaravino violated her 14th-Amendment right to due process in ordering several computers wiped clean of data that was later restored. Holmes claims some of her personal information – emails, documents and photographs – was lost in the process.

The parties now appear to be trying to come to a settlement. “I write after consultation with and upon consent of the plaintiff’s counsel to advise the court that the parties are still making efforts to resolve this matter,” Ciaravino’s attorney David Posner of McCabe and Mack wrote to U.S. Southern District Court Judge Kenneth Karas on Oct. 21.

“Independent of this lawsuit, and indeed before it was filed, the city began efforts to re-write its electronic-communications policy. That effort has taken longer than initially anticipated. It is hoped that upon completion of this task the issues in this lawsuit will be resolved.”

Attorneys asked to be given until the end of January to determine whether the Ciaravino and the city would move forward with a motion to dismiss the case. The judge granted the request on Christmas Eve.

It is not yet clear how much taxpayer money has been spent on attorneys defending Ciaravino and the city in the case. The City of Newburgh Comptroller’s Office was unable to respond in time to provide information for this story on how much money has been spent in the lawsuit.

Holmes is seeking more than $75,000 in damages related to a fall inside the Wal-Mart Superstore on Route 300 in August. According to state Unified Court System records, Holmes began legal proceedings against Wal-Mart in August, sued Jackson Auto Sales in 2013, Robert Riley in 2011 and Tech World in 2007.

She also sued her former employer, IBM, in federal court in 2005, claiming the company discriminated against her by passing her over for promotion. The case was settled in 2006.

By SHANTAL RILEY

