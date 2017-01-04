Lady Dukes win at O’Neill

Marlboro’s girls’ basketball team plays a MHAL league schedule with few chances to play other Class B teams.

Last week, though, Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Dukes traveled to Highland Falls to play O’Neill, an OCIAA Class B team, in the annual Lady Raider Holiday Classic, and the Dukes built a 32-13 halftime lead before winning 44-24.

“It’s always nice to play them,” said Marion Casey, Marlboro coach, of facing O’Neill.

The Dukes built an early 17-6 lead in the first quarter with a pair of threes from Jetta Stephens and another from Taylor Felicello.

Felicello added another three in the second quarter, and she led the Dukes with 14 points. Stephens scored 12 points with a quartet of threes.

“We came out a little slower than we had liked to,” said Casey. “I am happy we won, obviously. The girls were able to pull through and come together. You always see things you could do better for the next game.”

Marlboro defense did its job without letting a Lady Raider score in double figures. Starr Hayes led the home team with six points.

