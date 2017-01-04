Lady Goldbacks fall to Cornwall

Three days after Christmas last week, Newburgh’s girls’ basketball team dropped to .500 to 4-4, and Cornwall knocked the Lady Goldbacks down hard at home for three quarters in the 52-32 defeat.

“Conditioning, conditioning, conditioning,” said Rich Desiderio, Newburgh’s coach.

The Lady Goldbacks started out strong, up 17-9 after first quarter. But the fouls started to take a toll. Kayla Walsh led the Lady Goldbacks with 14 points, but she was in foul trouble with four late in the third along with sister, Miranda.

Soon after Kayla Walsh sat in the third to preserve her needed offense, Alera Jicha picked up her fifth foul before the beginning of the fourth quarter. Miranda Walsh, who pulled down 10 rebounds, also fouled out.

“We scored 15 points the rest of the game. They wore us down, they play outstanding defense,” said Desiderio. “But we gave into our fatigue as well. Our best ball handlers gave up the ball or didn’t go to the ball because they were fatigued or simply didn’t want to. A lot of the fouls were because we were exhausted as well.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com