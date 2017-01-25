Late surge falls short against unbeaten Pine Bush

With a month to go in the boys’ basketball regular season, Pine Bush and Newburgh have sights on the playoffs, and a forthcoming league schedule will help determine their place in the postseason.

Both met for the first time this season in Pine Bush Friday. And the surging Bushmen, coming in undefeated at 12-0, built a 38-15 lead end of the first quarter by forcing one turnover after another with their speed.

But Newburgh fought back for three quarters and shaved away at the Bushmen lead, only to fall 84-73.

“We knew exactly what they were going to do,” said Matt Brown, Newburgh’s coach, after his team dropped to 8-4. “The speed of the game, we just weren’t ready for them for some reason.”

Three Goldbacks scored in double figures, and the team was led by Nazi Holland’s 21 points. Steven Mitchell scored 16 points for Newburgh, and Sam Clark scored 11 points. Clark went seven for seven from the foul line, and scored all of his points in the second quarter as the Goldbacks executed better and tried to keep cutting into Pine Bush’s lead.

Two nights before facing Pine Bush, the Goldbacks fell to Monroe-Woodbury 53-51, another league opponent. And with the predominant league schedule in the front of them, the Goldbacks enter this phase of the season without two backcourt players they started the season with. Those losses, due to personal and health reasons, has forced Brown to work his bench and stay competitive at a crucial time.

“We’re rotating a lot of new guys in, and guys have to step up,” said Brown. “We have to be focused, listen to the scouting reports and come out and play hard.”

The same night Newburgh lost to Monroe-Woodbury, the Bushmen were in Middletown playing the state Class AA finalist Middie Bears. The Bushmen escaped with a seven-point victory, 69-62 as Pine Bush’s runaway season started to face some resistance.

“This is division play. Everybody is out for what we are out for,” said Steve Distefano, Pine Bush’s coach. “We just can’t be a team that gets complacent and content, because bad things happen to teams like that.”

Against Newburgh, Pine Bush was led by Brandon Powell’s 24 points. Brother Bryan Powell scored 22 points, and Marquis Johnson scored 18 points.

Distefano said his team needs to practice better, and they will have to do so with an 11-day break facing them after beating Newburgh. They face Newburgh again in a road season finale Friday, Feb. 16, after facing divisional opponents, Monroe-Woodbury, Kingston and Middletown for the second time this season.

“This season is far from over. If anybody thinks this season is over they don’t know high school basketball,” said Distefano. “We have to go out everyday ready because the bullseye on our chest is getting bigger and bigger.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com