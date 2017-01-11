Light and color at Orange Hall gallery

Light, Color and a Love of Nature is the title of a solo art show on view through February 4, 2017 in Orange Hall Gallery Loft. According to artist Janet Howard-Fatta, the title tells “the driving forces behind my work.” Howard-Fatta strives to create visual representations of what she experiences through her senses.

She has a deep relationship with her artworks as they reflect a relationship between the world around her and the painted images she creates. Surrounded by the beauty of a rural landscape that includes farms, mountains, and state parks, a great deal of her works depict these scenes which she paints both in her studio as well as en plein air. She also paints other localities all in oil, and figurative works in wet and dry media.

Her works can be found in many venues in the Hudson Valley including a large triptych and another large single work in the reception lounge of Orange Regional Medical Center’s new outpatient building. She has developed a unique type of art, Live Event Painting, whereby she sets up her easel and paintbox and paints scenes as they happen at wedding receptions and other events. In addition, she facilitates the Warwick Life Drawing Group.

Howard-Fatta received a BFA in painting at Pratt Institute where she was most influenced by two of her professors, color theorist Mary Buckley and painter Al Blaustein. She is a fervent member of the board of directors of the Orange County Arts Council and additionally serves on the board of Wickham Works Makerspace.

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues, Middletown. (GPS: 24 Grandview Avenue)

Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. plus Sunday, January 15 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 4 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The gallery is closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16. The exhibit, reception, and master class are free and open to the public.

The artist will give a master class with demonstration on Wednesday, February 1.