Lloyd considering solar law

The Town of Lloyd is considering a new solar energy law as the industry continues to grow and expand into different markets across the region.

At a recent meeting of the Town, Planning and Zoning Boards, Supervisor Paul Hansut said the reason for the gathering “is so everyone understands moving forward what we are looking at…we are here to provide as much information as we can. That’s our goal.”

Planning Board Chairman Dave Plavchak said last spring the town approved a moratorium on commercial solar installations to allow the town time to develop regulatory language for a law concerning this burgeoning technology. He said the Planning Board looked at New York State’s model solar zoning law that is based on kilowatt hour usage “and we thought with the technology getting better you could fit more power into smaller units in the future so we thought it would be better to base it on square footage [of installations] instead of kilowatt hours.”

Planning Board member Peter Brooks said they focused on the size of the solar units because people are concerned about aesthetics and their visibility from neighbors, from sidewalks and from nearby roadways. He said if the panels add up to 1,000 sq./ft. or less the applicant applies for a building permit from the Building Department but if an applicant wants anything larger, or wants to install panels in a zone other than residential or agricultural, they must appear before the Planning Board and request a Special Use Permit.

Brooks said for large-scale, ground mounted solar installations an applicant must have a minimum of 10 acres or more to make the project economically viable and also take into account aesthetics and visibility issues. Brooks said the law also requires an owner to properly maintain the facility to prevent it from looking “shabby”. The law will require an owner to submit a decommissioning plan should they wish to cease operation, which requires the owner to pay for the costs of removal and to “return the parcel to its original state prior to construction.” In case an owner abandons the property, the law will allow the town to remove the solar system and impose a lien on the property in an amount to recover their expenses.

Brooks said the law is “pretty non-controversial. We tried to think about what people would be concerned about.” He pointed out that the law is designed to cover three kinds of usage; residential, for larger entities such as farm to cover for a home and for agricultural use and for strictly commercial enterprises to sell the electricity to the utility.

“The only thing that we don’t cover is if it is too large, more than 25 megawatt capacity, the state takes over, the same people who regulate Central Hudson,” he said. “We can’t regulate utilities like that.”

Hansut said a public hearing on the solar law will be scheduled in January and adoption will follow in February.

A copy of the law can be obtained from the Town Clerk during normal business hours. It defines the different types of solar systems – roof and ground mounted; along with height and setback requirements, lot size and coverage area, screened fencing, permitting requirements, decommissioning plans and enforcement and civil and criminal penalties.

By Mark Reynolds

