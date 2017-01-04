Local teams advance in Coaches vs Cancer Tournament

Valley Central entered a Coaches versus Cancer tournament game Wednesday, Dec. 28, against New Paltz with a .500 record, at 3-3, and without an injured Megan Roell, a strong presence shooting and defending.

New Paltz led the Lady Vikings 34-32 at end of the third quarter before Valley Central came back in fourth with a 12-6 run and a defense to help that effort.

“I was hoping we’d get up a few points. If not, press them if we were down,” said Bruce Chapin, Valley Central’s coach. “They stepped up. They played good defense. We have to work on getting multiple players scoring.”

And in Roell’s absence the Lady Vikings did that. Valerie Long led the team with 15 points, 10 coming in the first half. Erin Cooney had 11 points with a pair or threes and while going five for eight from the foul line. And Sonny Davoren helped with 10 points for that multiple offensive threat.

“We held them to 40,” said Chapin, as his team improved to 4-3, “given we down one of our stronger players.”

As evening took over in Wallkill, the home team prepared to face Tri Valley in the second varsity game of the day. Wallkill entered the game 3-4 with a loss coming to Valley Central during a tournament to open the season. It was a close loss, like the other two.

“It’s close right to the bitter end,” said A.J. Higby, Wallkill’s coach, of the losses so far this season.

Against Tri Valley, Wallkill came out strong in the first half, leading 22-6 after 16 minutes. The 20-point lead held in the second half before Wallkill stopped the visiting Bears 43-27.

A year ago Wallkill was 1-6 before January play. By beating Tri Valley last week, an with an earlier victory over Spackenkill, Wallkill reached .500 at 4-4 with a developing chemistry and likely postseason berth.

“It’s coming together, but it may take awhile,” said Higby. “We’ll make sections.”

