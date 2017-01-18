Marlborough adopts tow and telecommunication laws

At the first Marlborough Town Board meeting of the new year the board adopted a new law that regulates tow trucks in the town.

At a previous public hearing on the new law, two key issues arose that are now included in the law; When a tow operator is called by the Marlborough Police Department to remove or impound a vehicle it must be stored at a registered NYS repair shop they own or lease that is within ¼ mile of the limits of the town, unless otherwise directed by a member of the Police Department. In addition all storage yards must comply with all applicable planning, zoning and building laws.

The new law spells out the general procedure for tow operators. The town police will run two rotational lists; one for tow operators who can handle normal passenger vehicles and light trucks and a second one, called the heavy-duty list, for companies that are capable of towing commercial types of vehicles weighing more than 18,000 pounds. Each operator must apply for a permit, which is not transferable to another person or from one tow vehicle to another tow vehicle. Each list is limited to 8 companies so that each receives a sufficient number of calls for service during a given year.

Each company on the tow list is called on a rotational basis and has 20 minutes to respond to the scene of an accident. In an emergency, however, a town police officer has the discretion to pick a company to clear a scene immediately for safety reasons. Additionally, the owner of a vehicle involved in an accident has the right to call a company of their choosing provided the company is a reasonable distance away.

The law specifically prohibits one tow operator from sending another in their place to handle a tow they have already accepted. The law also allows a tow operator one place on the tow list even if the operator maintains several licensed tow trucks in the town.

Telecommunications Law

The Town Board also adopted a Telecommunications and Public Rights-of-Way Management Law. The heart of the law is outlined in section (c) of the first section of the law, entitled Findings: legislative intent.

“The town desires to structure and implement a fair and orderly process for the granting and renewal of franchises and/or leases to occupy and use public rights-of-way and to provide telecommunications services in the town, including terms and conditions, to protect the public interest consistent with applicable law.” The law goes on to state that Marlborough wishes to recover the costs of maintaining and managing the rights-of-way “on a competitively neutral and nondiscriminatory basis,” and to preserve adequate capacity for existing and future uses of there rights-of-way.

The full text of these two adopted laws can be viewed on the town’s website at townofmarlboroughny.com.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com