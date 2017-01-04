No cell tower in Crawford

In the wake of controversy, a Verizon attorney recently sent Crawford planning board a letter asking that their cell tower application be tabled, Linda Zwart, planning board chair, said last week.

In September, Verizon attorney Scott Olson tried to answer planning board questions about why Verizon wanted to put a cell tower in a scenic corridor in an area that had cell service, though other nearby areas had none. Olson also faced the opposition of neighbors of the proposed cell tower site.

Olson explained Verizon’s intent as part of their strategy to “build on existing service.” But when the board asked for the required five-year strategic plan, Olson had no concrete answer beyond 2017.

Zwart had also expressed concern about visual impact on the view shed, which she said was the “critical issue.” A balloon test to see what the tower’s visual impact would be had been conducted when the trees still had leaves. The board awaited a test after the leaves had fallen.

Rita Hanson, who lives near the proposed cell tower site at 185 Red Mill Rd., attended the planning board meeting, along with Vincent Ferri, representing the activist group Wallkill Wide Awake and Hanson’s lawyer, Michael Sussman. Ferri said he doubted Verizon’s candidness about their rationale for locating the cell tower on the edge of their search circle.

In November, Sussman sent a letter to the planning board, their attorney Ben Gailey, and Town Supervisor Charles Carnes, on behalf of neighbors of the proposed tower site. He pointed out several problems with Verizon’s site proposal.

He noted that the tower would not serve “underserved areas” of Crawford, such as Circleville, which he said was a “priority,” nor was it needed in the town. Also, the 154-feet high tower would have “profound impacts” on the view shed.

“The proposed tower is obviously intended to serve the Watchtower community located within the neighboring town of Shawangunk,” Sussman wrote. “This massive ‘community’ should accommodate its cell tower needs on land it owns, and there is enough of it to easily do so outside the Town of Crawford.”

He noted that “analysis of alternative sites is weak” and excludes Crawford sites that would have less proximity to residences and thus rouse less concern about cell tower health effects.

Also, Sussman pointed out a potential conflict of interest for a planning board member, though without identifying “him,” beyond that pronoun.

“One planning board member has had an unduly close relationship with the landowner who stands to benefit from placement of this cell tower on his property,” Sussman wrote, “and also his father’s farm has had business dealings with both this landowner and Watchtower.”

The letter from a Verizon attorney asked Crawford Planning Board to table their cell tower site application “while they do additional fact-finding,” said Zwart. “They will let us know if and when they want to come back.”

