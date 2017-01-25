Pine Bush pick new superintendent

High on the Pine Bush school board wish list for superintendent was a “communicator.” So materialized Tim Mains, for whom communication has been a solution in all sorts of circumstances. That has included training teachers to find rapport with traumatized students; promoting parent “engagement” rather than just “involvement” in schools; improving student behavior with positive feedback; and sometimes infusing academic subjects with art. Even math can be enhanced by concepts from dance.

He elicited the votes that made him the first openly gay elected official in New York State in 1985, then remained Rochester city councilman for 20 years. He had talked his way through student taunts in 1973, when gay teachers were rare.

Mains was appointed by the Pine Bush Board of Education at a Jan. 11 meeting. He will report to Pine Bush on Feb. 27 and receive a salary of $204,000.

His aim, he says, is to “personalize learning, shaping education for each student.”

Robert Hendriks, who organized the Pine Bush superintendent search, approached Mains about applying and showed him a short video of parents, teachers, and administrators describing what they wanted for the district.

“I saw a unity of purpose. They wanted to serve every child and reorganize the delivery system to prepare kids for a different world,” Mains said.

Mains is leaving Jamestown School District, where, he notes, all nine schools were “focus schools,” in the bottom 10% in the state, when he arrived in 2013. Now four schools have emerged from that category. Graduation rates have risen from 69% to 77%.

“We restructured high school academics to tailor programs to kids’ career interests,” he said. “There’s more structure now than at first.”

To improve student behavior, Mains implemented the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) program, which rewards students for good behavior and uses positive language and methods for behavioral direction. Psychology research has shown that positive reinforcement for good behavior influences behavior more effectively than punishment for bad behavior

“Teachers would say, ‘It’s helpful to do this,’ rather than, ‘Don’t do that,’” Mains explained.

More common in elementary schools, he introduced PBIS in middle and high school. Depending on a student’s office referrals and attendance record each quarter, they received gold or silver discount cards for school concession stands, coded for the marking period. The number who received cards rose from 40% to 56%, said Mains. The target was 80%,.

A database of office referrals indicated where behavioral problems were concentrated, so those places or situations could be addressed. High numbers of referrals resulted in more monitoring, ranging from a daily assessment of behavior to “wraparound services” for student and family. A “wraparound coordinator” was hired with state financial assistance. The state pays 64% of prevention costs, Mains said.

He also introduced “trauma-informed care,” as students from violence prone neighborhoods often came to school with traumatic histories.

“Misbehavior can be triggered by what teachers can’t see,” he said.

Mains also emphasizes “engaging” parents by “making them feel valued and giving them tools to support children’s learning at home.”

“Each school team would identify where they were on the continuum between “involvement” and “engagement” with parents and then develop a plan to foster engagement,” he said. “Each school community is different. They develop personalities.”

Technology has also been an important part of his district strategic plan, aiming both to enhance skills and use data collection to monitor district progress, he said. Full and part time technology coaches have been part of his strategy.

Mains had come to Jamestown from the also troubled Rochester School District, where he had been elementary school principal for ten years in a school where 93% of students were eligible for free or reduced price lunches. He was then director of internal school operations for a year. Previously he had been a social studies teacher in Greece, a Rochester suburb, for 31 years.

When he arrived in the Greece district in 1971, he at first obscured the fact that he was gay, bringing women friends to school events, he said. But not wanting students to grow up with the same isolation and confusion that dogged him growing up in Indiana, he decided to bring his male partner to events and be less secretive. He had “come out” in college and became a board member of a gay alliance in Rochester during a period when he took time off to get a counseling degree.

It was a photo of him as a member of the alliance in a gay newspaper, “The Empty Closet,” that alerted students to his gay status. Some called him names in the hallways, slashed his tires, and made obscene calls to his home phone. He had pursued a counseling degree because so many students had approached him for guidance, but then, he said, “No one wanted to be near me.”

At that point, his training in counseling helped.

“It hurt sometimes, but I realized there’s nothing wrong with me. I’m a good decent person. It was just their insecurities,” he said. But trying to ignore the insults failed to stop them.

However, at one point a student was taunting Mains in the cafeteria, and a student from one of his classes stood up for him.

“He’s my teacher, and he’s a good teacher. Leave him alone,” the student said, Mains recalled.

Then Mains began defending himself.

He recalls telling a student, “Time out. I’ve never called you a name or embarrassed you in front of friends.”

For a while, he said, “I was a hot rumor, but over time I became a person, and the issue died.”

Mains’ adherence to “visibility” was reaffirmed in 1985 when he was elected to the Rochester City Council, the first openly gay elected official in the state. He held the office until 2005, maintaining a separate phone line in his house for constituents’ calls, to spare his spouse their many complaints, Mains says. He notes that he also used that position to help children, for instance advocating tests for lead based paint before it appeared in children’s blood.

He explains his departure from Jamestown as a “mutual decision in which the governance team realized there was a need for new leadership.”

Mains sees his mission in Pine Bush as “fitting each student need, rather than mass assembly line instruction.”

“But there’s no map to get there,” he said. “My job is to uncover opportunities, not to say, ‘I know what to do. Follow me.’ PBIS? I don’t know if they need it. They may have a good system. From now until the end of the school year, I’ll get to know people in and around the district, feed back to the board what I’ve learned, the threads and trends I’m hearing. No work in education can be done alone. This is a good strong collaborative environment to work in.”

Mains replaces former superintendent Joan Carbone, who officially retired in September, but worked as an interim superintendent until Oct. 14 at a salary of $950 per day. Since Oct. 15, Donna Geidel, the assistant superintendent of instruction, has served as the interim superintendent.

By Jessica Cohen

jcohen@tcnewspapers.com