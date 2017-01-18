Plattekill requests copy of library appraisal

At last week’s meeting of the Plattekill Library Board of Trustees, Town Councilman Dean DePew asked for a full and unredacted copy of a recent assessment the trustees had done of their present building. The library board is discussing the possibility of purchasing their current location from the town.

DePew said he was “baffled” that the library board on their own went ahead with an appraisal when it was previously agreed that the Town and Library Boards would settle on one appraisal firm and split the cost. DePew and fellow Councilwoman Cindy Delgado have been meeting with trustees William Farrell and Luz Ledesma for the past year to broker a deal on the transfer of the property. Sharing an appraisal was part of the discussion.

“There was an open dialogue there and I have to tell you I am very disappointed that we did not receive any clarification or notification or any kind of request or changes to requests that we sent back,” he said.

DePew believes the proposed transfer of the property to the library would be “advantageous” to both sides.

“We feel very positive about it [and] I honestly think it’s a great, great thing,” he said.

DePew said he felt left out of the “loop.”

“I kind of find that disrespectful and if there was no urgency to have that done [appraisal] I feel the board should have collectively, at the very least, put something in writing and corresponded back and forth on your intentions to move forward,” he said.

Ridgeway said the appraisal was done in order to move ahead with the present library property. At the Oct. 13, 2016 meeting the library board approved a resolution to have an appraisal done and that they would pay for the entire cost. Trustee Farrell pointed out that when the vote was taken to proceed, many on the library board understood that the results would be shared with the town.

“I was under the impression, as some other board members were, that the whole idea of doing it was that a week later you would have gotten the appraisal,” Farrell replied to DePew.

Farrell said the library board did not know last October that the intent was to withhold it from the Town Board.

The library minutes of December 8 confirms that the board was divided on this issue; Trustees Joe Egan, William Farrell and David Padilla voted in favor of sharing the appraisal while Ridgeway and Valerie Smith voted no and Luz Ledesma abstained. Trustee Karen Adamson was absent. The motion failed because 4 yes votes are needed for a motion to pass regardless if there is an absent member, according to NYS Library Law.

Ridgeway told DePew that she would further discuss the release of the appraisal to the town with her board. She told DePew that no disrespect was intended. Library Director John Georghiou concurred, saying no discourtesy was meant “or we would have been apologetic from the beginning.” He suggested that the attorneys for the library and the town should confer “about what exactly we need to do” concerning the proposed acquisition.

Trustee Adamson commented on previous reporting by the Southern Ulster Times on the actions of the library board.

“I feel disrespected that things have been in the paper indicating that some of us do not want this property. That’s not true at all.” Trustee Farrell quickly disputed Adamson’s claim at the meeting and subsequently backed up his assertion. He pointed out that during the public session of the May 12, 2016 library board meeting, President Ridgeway spoke directly to visiting guest, Highland Library Director Julie Kelsall-Dempsey, telling her, within earshot of the full board, that “the town is trying to shove this property down our throats.” Farrell said Ridgeway further stated that she was not in favor of purchasing the present library property. When it came time to approve the May minutes at their June 2016 meeting, Farrell insisted that Ridgeway’s comments be included in the minutes, with Ridgeway saying she would get down on her knees and beg for forgiveness, implying that she did not want her comments put in the public record.

When the Southern Ulster Times asked Ridgeway why her statements were missing, she said only motions are required by law to be in the record “and not everything gets into the minutes,” however, a review of two years of library board minutes shows they also contain board discussions, comments and other significant information. When pressed further on whether her comments at the May meeting were important enough and should have been in the minutes, Ridgeway responded “I said no.” Adamson said she did not understand the media interest in this matter, adding that board members all have opinions but if comments are not part of a motion then they are not included.

Ridgeway concluded by saying she had no idea why her comments were not in the minutes but pointed out that every board member, prior to approving the minutes, receives a draft copy.

“They are free to make comments and changes at the next board meeting before the minutes get approved,” she said.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com