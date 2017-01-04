Proposed processing plant enrages neighboring farmers

As Orange County prepares to sell prime land, the distance between farm and table threatens to widen in the New York metropolitan area, says Morse Pitts, owner of Windfall Farm, in Hamptonburgh. He and neighboring farmers were dismayed to discover that the county legislature had voted to withhold a 70-acre foreclosed farm with “prime soil” from public auction last January and then supported selling it to a West Coast company, Pitts said.

The farm, adjacent to Windfall Farms, was appraised at $800,000, he said. David Nemeth had inherited the farm, but was “too embarrassed” to tell neighbors about his financial difficulties, said Pitts.

“Neighbors would have paid the back taxes and worked to get an easement from a land trust,” said Kevin Caplicki, a farmer on Windfall Farms. “The county can take property in tax default in the ‘county’s interest.’ Is it in the ‘county’s interest’ to bulldoze a farm with prime agricultural soil to use for a warehouse? We’re talking to a lawyer.”

By the time he and other neighboring farmers found out the farm was in financial trouble, the county was in contract to sell the farm to a West Coast produce company for produce processing, Coplicki says. Produce would come to Hamptonburgh by freight train from California to be washed and packaged and sold regionally. Water would likely come from Maybrook, which gets water from Hamptonburgh wells, said Pitts. Twenty to 30 trucks would drive through Maybrook daily, carrying produce away. The rich soil would likely be bulldozed, he said, noting that the plan will be discussed on Thursday at a Hamptonburgh Planning Board meeting.

“This neighboring farm has the same valuable agricultural soils that the State of New York found worthwhile to save at Windfall Farms,” said Pitts. “Instead, its rich New York State Soil will be scraped away and replaced with proposed shipping and processing facilities for West Coast produce. This will send farm and farm supporting jobs out of state and bring cross-continent produce for New Yorkers instead of local food. Our neighbors can look forward to more big rigs zipping by on our little country roads, not to mention an increase in noise and air pollution, as well as run off into our water.”

His soil regularly produces an unusual variety of vegetables.

“I’ve grown just about any vegetable that could possibly be grown in this area,” he says. “The farm specialty is greens, and I try to grow the best of them that can be grown in each season. Wintered over spinach is especially sweet, and greens grown in cold weather tend to be the sweetest. Arugula in the fall is amazing, and so are carrots harvested just before the ground freezes.”

Windfall specializes in edible flowers.

“Squash blossoms are especially fun for us, because they’re so perishable, and we can get them to our customers within 24 hours of harvest,” says Pitts, who learned to love vegetables when his mother took him to farmers markets as a child.

“Kids won’t like old stuff shipped in,” he said.

County Executive meets with buyer

Justin Rodriguez, Assistant to Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, says the processing plant is a proposal, not a plan.

“The County Legislature and County Executive Neuhaus set this County-owned land aside for economic development last year,” said Rodriguez. “The County Real Property Tax Director, John McCarey, was instructed to market the property. The company proposing to purchase the property offered the highest amount of any interested party, $500,000 plus payment of all back taxes owed, another $68,000. Prior to the County finalizing the contract, we have been meeting with local agricultural producers. County Executive Neuhaus has invited the potential buyer to a meeting as well, to ensure that local agricultural producers’ questions are fully answered. On Thursday, County Executive Neuhaus and County Legislator Paul Ruszkiewicz met with some Orange County vegetable farmers at an informal meeting in Pine Island. The County wants something that is mutually beneficial for the company, the county, and our existing agricultural community, keeping the best interest of Orange County in mind at all times.”

However, Pitts says that neither he nor his neighbors were invited to the meeting, that Neuhaus only met with the “big guys,” the Black Dirt farmers.

“We only found out about the meeting afterward,” Pitts said. “I wonder if the farmers there were led to believe the processing facilities would be for them.”

In any case, he said, “We were told by John McCarey at a Farm Land Protection Board meeting that the sale is a done deal.”

Industry moving in

For Pitts and neighboring farmers, the loss of Nemeth’s farm would be another in a series of industrial encroachments on the community’s agricultural life. Morse described his lengthy efforts to put an agricultural easement on his 142-acre vegetable farm, to maintain his land for farming in perpetuity, despite noisy industrial intrusions. He was careful not to anger county officials while the easement was being considered, knowing their interest in revenue-generating land use.

“I want to locate five to ten farmers here. Young farmers have little access to land,” he said. “But I was warned by the town board that the farm would be an island amid industry.”

Already, that has presented problems, as a factory that makes roofing panels now operates next door to him, he said.

“The town won’t enforce noise rules with the factory,” Pitts said. “They left plastic dust around the factory in Kingston. Now that’s contained, but they make noise 24 hours a day. Three houses next to it lost their value. The owners can’t sell, so some just moved out,” unable to bear the noise.

So while New York State Department of Agriculture provided Orange County Land Trust with a $930,000 grant for the agriculture conservation easement on Windfall Farms, and Scenic Hudson Land Trust added $300,000 more, revenue arithmetic perpetuates local officials’ appetite for industry, said Pitts. Residential developments have been too costly because of their need for services. Putting aside land for farming also had its drawbacks.

“Rich people would buy a whole farm cheaply and just pretend to farm,” said Pitts. “It was just a big estate.”

Pitts has a “three-point plan,” he says.

“I can make a living farming and obtain equity. The farm can be leased indefinitely,” he said. “Then buildings can be sold to the next farmer. I want a new model fair to young farmers, and I want my farm to be farmed. It can’t be owned by people not farming it.”

By Jessica Cohen

jcohen@tcnewspapers.com