Push for PFOS action

Almost a year since the City of Newburgh water supply was found to be contaminated with perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) coming from the Stewart Air National Guard Base, the source of the contamination continues to go untreated.

Government officials are now calling on the U.S. Department of Defense to install a filtration system where the chemical continues to fester in a pond at the air base.

“It’s been nine months since we asked DOD to clean up the mess they’re responsible for making at Stewart – a mess which threatens the drinking water for thousands of my neighbors in Newburgh,” Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney wrote in a joint press release Thursday.

“New York State DEC has confirmed that Stewart is the source of the contamination – and it’s time for DOD to get their act together and come up with a solution that doesn’t force the innocent people of Newburgh to shoulder this burden – we needed this done months ago.”

The congressman joined senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand this month to demand the agency immediately install filtration systems at contaminated sites at the base.

“We are asking the Department of Defense to move swiftly and take the interim remedial measure of installing mobile-filtration technology at the outlet of Recreation Pond at Stewart Air National Guard Base in order to minimize the ongoing environmental impact while a cleanup plan is constructed,” Maloney, Schumer and Gillibrand wrote in a letter to Assistant Secretary to the Air Force Miranda Ballentine on Jan. 18.

Poison pond

The PFOS contamination impacts all of the water bodies downstream of the pond, including Silver Stream, which leads to Washington Lake and Moodna Creek, which, in turn, flows into the Hudson River.

The water crisis came to light in the spring last year, when elevated levels of PFOS were found in the city drinking water and throughout the watershed emptying into Washington Lake, the city’s primary source of drinking water.

Testing revealed the source of the contamination to be Recreation Pond – a retention pond at the air base, where PFOS-containing fire foam was used by the Air National Guard for decades.

Once the PFOS contamination was confirmed by the DEC, Newburgh City Manager Michael Ciaravino declared a state of emergency, and the city quickly switched to using water from Brown’s Pond and the Catskill Aqueduct. Diversion gates at Washington Lake were closed, redirecting the water from Silver Stream into Moodna Creek.

While the city and the DEC have since set up a filtration system to treat the water in Washington Lake, a filtration system has yet to be installed at the pond, which tested at PFOS levels of 5,900 parts per trillion last year. The EPA advisory level for PFOS is currently set at 70 parts per trillion.

A regionwide PFOS blood-testing program, administered by the state Department of Health, is now underway.

Water flows downhill

“Imagine the airport at the top of the funnel and at the bottom of the funnel, Washington Lake,” said Ciaravino, highlighting the airport’s elevation above the lake at City Hall on Monday. “What comes out of Washington Lake ultimately comes to our filtration plant.”

He described Recreation Pond – a retention pond used to catch storm-water runoff – as “a natural collection basin for the surface water that comes from the military base.” The pond, “continues to receive substantial amounts of PFOS from airport drainage,” Ciaravino said.

Complicating matters, the DOD may not consider the pond to be part of the air base, he said. “DOD has taken the position that the rec pond is outside of their base boundary and will therefore not be included in their site investigation,” he said.

Ciaravino was referring to a long-term plan by the agency to clean up PFOS contamination at the base, which was declared a state Superfund site in August. The DEC also identified a separate portion of Stewart International Airport as a potential Superfund site.

“It is urgent that the DOD revises its site investigation plan to include the rec pond and immediately take action to prevent PFOS contamination from that source,” Ciaravino asserted.

“Regardless of whether or not it (comes) from their base boundary, we know that water flows downhill. And, it emanates and originates from their base boundary down the hill, down the funnel to Washington Lake, which is the primary source of drinking water for City of Newburgh residents and those that come here and drink the water on a daily basis.”

The DEC is currently constructing a new water-filtration system at the city water plant. The system is expected to be operational by October. “At that time, we would like to switch back to withdrawing water from Washington Lake,” Ciaravino said, and that will involve opening the diversion gates and letting in water from Silver Stream.

DEC staff will provide an update on the PFOS water crisis at a public meeting hosted by the Quassaick Creek Watershed Alliance, at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The meeting will be held at the office of the Hudson Valley Regional Council, located at 3 Washington Center/2FL on the SUNY Orange campus.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com