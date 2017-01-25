Riverfront Park Manager has big plans for 2017

Leonard Auchmoody, Manager of the Highland Landing Riverfront Park, informed the Town Board of the improvements he hopes to accomplish this year.

Auchmoody said work has moved forward on the exterior of the Education Center.

“The back porch is raised to the bottom of the doors [and] the other door is installed,” he said. “We have the porch in position now so that we can start to get ready to plan for the handicap ramp.”

Auchmoody believes the grade and the amount of length they have is sufficient for the ramp. He said all of the building windows have been straightened and finished on the outside. Once it gets warmer he will caulk the edges.

Auchmoody said the building will be completed “as fast as humanly possible.”

Auchmoody said he is presently discussing the lighting plans for the river walk with an engineer from the Selux Corporation.

A storage shed across the railroad tracks and opposite the water treatment plant is also in the works.

“I’m just chasing some prices around for that storage building so that when good weather comes around we can go ahead and get some of this stuff done this year,” Auchmoody said. He has requested a list of items that will go inside the shed from former park manager, Matt Smith.

Auchmoody said he met with Engravers Unlimited, who will take over the manufacture and handling of the memorial plaques that are being adhered to a long rectangular piece of steel above the bulkhead.

Auchmoody said the park association is considering installing a pavilion on the southerly side of the park near the boat launch.

“A 30 ft. by 40 ft. was $36,000 erected, done deal,” he told the Town Board, adding that the park would be responsible for site preparation and slab work. “Nothing is set in stone but we’re going down that avenue.” He said the structures longer 40 ft. length would be set in an east-west direction.

Auchmoody said once the weather breaks he wants to complete the concrete walkway that hugs the bulkhead on the river’s edge. He concluded by saying it “full speed ahead, damn the torpedoes,” paraphrasing Admiral David Farragut [1801-1870], a veteran of the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War and the Civil War.

Supervisor Paul Hansut reminded Auchmoody that the park has the option of tapping into recreation fees that the town has collected from developers.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com