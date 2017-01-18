Roost Gallery hosts mixed medium members show

Roost Gallery will be hosting a melting pot of works from their gallery’s members. “Nesting,” Roost’s latest exhibition, will be a member’s only exhibition that showcases the breadth and quality of work from Roost members. The gallery will be hosting an open reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sixteen artists will be included in the show. Laszlo Andacs will be showcasing his photography of adventure shots, including faces of emotion, events, architecture and the wonders of nature. Marcy Bernstein will be showing her work which is a unique combination of paint, collage, encaustics and photography. Marcia Cole uses a variety of media to create her works of landscapes, inkling pastels, metallics, encaustics, drawing, watercolors and oils. Lauree Feldman, a photographer and graphic artist, has held many hands in the artistic world, utilizing various forms of photography, all while creating works inspired by her life long interests and experiences.

Stacie Flint’s specialty of transforming bold compositions of everyday themes into a personal world of charm, character and buoyancy. Flint’s chosen mediums include oils and acrylic painting. Betsy Gelvin has a lot for print making. Her current works that’ll be on display are personal expressions which juxtapose mark making in the form of written language with other forms of mark making.

Jeffery Goldman’s photography can be seen and includes ads, portraits, landscapes and still life. Deirdre Leber’s chosen medium is painting, created from her imagination and observations. Lever says the contrasts of opacity and transparency, of thin and thick, solid and liquid are the dance of her paintings. William Moratz’s sculpture will be seen at the show. His sculpture work reveals shadows of his Mechanical Engineering career and European Heritage. Jonathan Pazer will provide a collection of his own photographs that include architectural details, colorful scenes and landscapes. Peter Sheehan’s painting and drawings capture the colors of farming, which became a form of sculpture to him, including the “colors of the green field, plowed earth and mystery of the woods.”

Susan Slotnick’s paintings focus around dance. They have been published in Dance Studio magazine, Dance magazine and Dance Teacher magazine. According to Roost Gallery, a documentary film about her work teaching dance in prisons won first prize (2015) at the Harlem Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival. David Wilke’s photography reminds him to be “joyous when nothing goes the way he anticipated.” Wilke’s photography adventures led him to documenting child labor conditions in Africa, which became an “entirely different way to connect the overlooked humanity of our time through the lens.” Remaining artists including Jing Shuai, Frank Benevento and Michael Benevento.

“Nesting” will be on display through Sunday, Feb. 5. The opening reception is free and open to the public. The Roost Gallery is located at 69 Main Street in New Paltz. For more information call 255-5532 or visit roostcoop.org.