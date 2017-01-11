Target range a problem for Shawangunk residents

When an unexpected explosion rocked the Town of Shawangunk on the afternoon of Dec. 31, it wasn’t an early New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration that shook local buildings and blew a window out at one neighborhood home. It was a blast emanating from the Iron Sword facility.

As residents reported at the Town Board meeting on Thursday night, the explosion, which occurred at approximately 2 p.m., resulted from a Tannerite target being detonated at the construction company’s shooting range. Locals testified at the meeting that the unofficial target range has been a worsening problem in the town for several years, and Shawangunk Police Chief Frank Petrone said that the department has responded to a dozen complaints about the range.

Tannerite exploding targets are set off by high-velocity gun blasts and the product uses a mixture of ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder to produce dramatic explosions that mirror action scenes straight out of a Hollywood movie. Petrone explained during the meeting that regulations limiting the Tannerite targets are lax and that the explosions are becoming an increasing problem throughout the county.

The New Year’s Eve detonation startled Bobby McMann, who lives on Route 300 near the Iron Sword complex. “It knocked the pictures off my wall,” he said. “It’s an ongoing thing that keeps happening over there with the explosions. There’s a bunch of kids over there. The guy that owns Iron Sword is from West Point. Real nice guy and his kids are nice, but there’s just no guidance with the kids and they’re there all hours of the night.”

McMann noted that the construction company hasn’t been responsive to the community’s concerns. “My property borderlines theirs, and where they’re doing this is 150, 200 feet from my garage,” McMann said. “I just want it to stop before somebody gets hurt. My grandkids’ sand pile is not even 70 feet from where they’re doing that. God forbid if he was riding his four-wheeler or something. We complained about this shooting awhile ago and they were going to stop. They said, ‘Would it make us better neighbors if we stopped?’ We told them it would make them better neighbors. Next day, they’re out there popping off all over again. Now it’s 10 p.m. and you’ll see the lights out there in the field and they’re shooting out there.”

Joe Sauter, who also lives on Route 300 near the range, was also stunned by the force of the explosion. “I came out of my chair,” he said. “I was on the back porch looking to see if someone’s house blew up from a propane explosion. It was ridiculous.” Thursday’s meeting was the first occasion the range issue has been brought to the Town Board. “This was the first time some board members even heard about it,” Supervisor John Valk said. “I wasn’t home this weekend, so I didn’t hear about it until Tuesday morning. The Police Chief said they’ve had numerous calls out there.”

While a bill is currently in the State Legislature that could further regulate Tannerite targets, Valk believes another state agency could handle the Iron Sword gun range problem. “I think the DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation) could get involved because they’re discharging firearms too close to houses,” he said. “We will look at their Special Use Permit and see if there’s something there that violates the code. It’s unfortunate that we have to do that, but they don’t realize they could actually hurt somebody, and it’s becoming a public safety issue.” State law stipulates that residents are not allowed to discharge firearms within 500 feet of a neighbor’s property. McMann, who saw a cloud of smoke rising from the scene after the explosion, hopes the problem will be put to rest soon. “I just want it to stop,” he said. “I have a camera in my vehicle that will go back 10 seconds if you’re in an accident and record it. My truck was outside and the explosion shook that, so the camera came on. People were calling in from 10 miles away.”

During the meeting, the board approved a plan to lease-purchase a 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicle to fill out the department’s fleet of six cruisers. The group approved a three-year financing plan through M&T Bank to purchase the police truck for $40,478. “We budgeted for 2017 to replace one vehicle,” Valk said. “We’ve done that for the last four years, made a lease-purchase. After the third payment, we own it.”

Vision of Wallkill

The Jan. 5 meeting began in festive fashion as the Vision of Wallkill organization handed out its third annual Sparkle & Shine Wallkill awards to a number of local families and shops for standout holiday decorations. The Conboy family won the coveted Community Favorite Award, which was decided by approximately 90 public votes. The VOW judges also gave the Boyd family the Children’s Delight Prize, and the Wilkie family received the Contemporary Display ribbon. Supervisor Valk’s family took home the Traditional Display prize.

The awards were established two years ago to honor the most creative local decorations. “It was in the spirit of the community, to bring the community together,” Vision of Wallkill organizers Donna Myer said. We wanted to give the community something nice to do, both businesses and residences.”

The Countryside Cafe and Wallkill Wine & Liquor both earned spots on VOW’s business honorable mention list, while Rob’s Pizza came in third and Sweet Dreams Ice Cream Shoppe finished second in the business category. In the three years that the contest has been running, local stores have upped their decorations game in hopes of securing bragging rights and a spot on VOW’s list. “We wanted to create a little bit of competition among the businesses too,” organizer Paul Mader said. “They’ve stepped up also, decorating the community for the holidays. It’s become a competition for a lot of them.”

The first-place winner in the business category was My Father Sam’s Barber Shop, and the proprietor received a trophy that’ll be displayed at the store until next January.“They keep the trophy for a year, then we have to ask to get it back,” Myer said with a laugh. “They reluctantly give it back. It’s like the Stanley Cup.”

By Ted Remsnyder