Tow Law prompts lawsuit

In a December 22, 2016 letter to the members of the Lloyd Town Board, attorney Christopher Coleman stated that he intends to sue the town, on behalf of his client Joseph DiBlanca, concerning a newly adopted town tow law. Coleman indicated that he will be seeking to ascertain “the motivation and intent of the Town Board members in adopting said local law and the circumstances which prompted the members of the Town Board to adopt the local law.”

Coleman put Town Board members on notice that they have “significant obligations concerning the preservation and potentially the production of documents and other information concerning the subject matter of the proposed litigation.”He stated that the Town of Lloyd “must place a ‘litigation hold’ on all documents and electronic records including emails and text messages in the Town of Lloyd’s possession or in the possession of the individual board members that may be relevant to these matters.” He added that he would be seeking all correspondence, photographs, computer data and other electronic files in the possession of the Town Clerk and Town Board members. He wrote that although he is not presently requesting copies of specific documents, these communications must be preserved “even if you do not believe them to be relative to the proposed litigation. We will determine which documents will be produced during litigation but all documents must be preserved.”

In a lengthy paragraph, Coleman broadly defined what he considers to be a “document:” such items as business records, faxes, recordings, tapes, film, data cells, advertisements, projections, accounting books, notes, memorandum, statistical records, diaries, medical records, computer print-outs and microfilm, to name a few.

Coleman concluded his letter by requesting that the town notify any employee who may have relevant information concerning this matter to preserve all relevant documentation and information. Coleman also asked the town to have these employees sign a notice that he provided that indicates, “They have received and complied with this directive.”

Reached by phone, DiBlanca said portions of the newly adopted town tow law are in violation of state and federal guidelines.

“If we totally intend to hold the board members who acted based on personal and political influence accountable, then we’re confident that a person in a black robe will resolve this issue once and for all,” he said.

One section in the new law that DiBlanca is objecting to requires each tow operator to have their business on one lot in order for them to be on the town’s towing list.

“I guess we’re going to have some problems with some landlords that rent space to people in our industry,” he said. “I didn’t know there was a restriction on who a landlord could rent to and for what purpose as long as there’s conforming to zoning…What they’re trying to do is make it fair, or appear to be fair, to people on their side that they wish to cater to and they don’t have the authority to do it.”

When asked how long his lawsuit might take to conclude, DiBlanca responded “I have nothing but time.”

DiBlanca predicted that “this action is going to cost [Lloyd] taxpayers a tremendous, tremendous amount of money and in the end, I’m confident we will continue legal operations and network with the businesses that we have for many, many years.”

DiBlanca described his towing business.

“I operate one company Autos by Joseph and I provide towing services to other body shops and other repair shops in the community that are entitled to their placement on the tow roster as well as other towing we do for them,” he said.

DiBlanca also objected to the town’s newly established towing fees.

“Regulation is fine but regulation with no education of what the actual costs are for the operation was very foolish on the part of [town] board members,” he said. “Each tow is different depending on the circumstances depending on many, many different types of services provided; a rollover to staging to cleanup to collection of materials to hazmat. There’s no one simple fee or formula that fits.”

DiBlanca alleged that several Town Board members have conflicts of interest surrounding this matter, which he said will come out during the lawsuit.

Lloyd Supervisor Paul Hansut said after receiving Coleman’s letter he submitted it to the town’s insurance company.

“They’ll review it and as far as his [Coleman] request we’ll have to see down the road,” he said. “I don’t know if he’s fishing or what he is up to. At some point the board is going to have to make a decision if they are going to seek legal counsel.” Hansut pointed out that town attorney Sean Murphy has recused himself because he has represented DiBlanca on other matters, leaving Hansut to comment “I don’t have anybody to ask these questions to right now.”

Hansut said members of the Town Board think the insurance company is going to handle this matter, but “I’m not so sure if that’s the case.”

Hansut said DiBlanca’s attorneys have previously offered to resolve these issues through negotiations but this did not materialize.

“I think the opinion right now [of the town board] is we’re going to wait and see what a man or woman in a black robe has to say about it,” he said. “I don’t get a sense from any other board member that they have any urgency toward this or are really concerned about it.”

Hansut has warned that this matter could result in significant legal expenses for the town. He recalled that when the towing issue first arose early in 2016 he urged each Councilman publicly to “be careful what you say. There have been incidences where some things have been said directed to one particular person and I think that’s where the problem is going to be.”

Hansut believes DiBlanca’s attorneys will first try to block the law from taking effect next month rather than initiate a lawsuit. The town filed the approved tow law with New York State on November 23, 2016, which will go into effect on February 23, 2017.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com